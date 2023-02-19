LOGAN — Athens High School's long-distance standout Sophia Szolosi and Nelsonville-York's boys 200-meter relay team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Makhi Williams and Hudson Stalder were among the winners at the Southeast District Championship indoor track meet. held Sunday at Chieftain Center at Logan High School, Logan.
On the girl's side, Szolosi placed first in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:11.98. Circleville's Maddux Bigam was second with a time of 5:28.00, while Logan Elm's Vera Henderly was third with a time of 5:55.13. Jackson's Addie Wechter was fifth (6:15.65), while Nelsonville-York's Alayna Okulick was seventh (6:21.39).
Faith Yancey, of Circleville High School, placed first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.18 seconds, while her teammate Sydney Lattimer was fifth (8.70 seconds). Trimble's Hadley Mace placed fourth (8.52 seconds), while Nelsonville-York's Trinity Shockey was eighth (8.92 seconds).
In the 60-meter hurdles, Nelsonville-York's Chloee Vohlken was second with a time of 10.85 seconds, while Athens' Jillian Bourque was fourth with a time of 11.85 seconds. Logan's Jenna McVey was fifth with a time of 11.99 seconds.
Eastern's Erica Durst placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.17. Athens' Szolosi also placed second with a time of 2:23.92, while Samantha Layton (2:47.92) placed eighth. Logan's Kylie Arnett place fourth with a time of 2:26.92 and Cora Coffill placed 14th with a time of 2:57.96. Logan Elm's Vera Henderly (2:52.19) placed 11th.
In the 200-meter dash, Nelsonville-York's Trinity Shockey was third (29.71 seconds), Trimble's Hadley Mace was fourth (30.29 seconds) and Athens' Jillian Bourque was fifth (31.05 seconds). Logan's Bella Romine was sixth with a time of 31.07 seconds, while HaZel Borer was eighth with a time of 31.53 seconds.
In the 3,200-meter run, Samatha Layton placed third with a time of 14:12.07.
In the long jump, Circleville's Sydney Lattimer was second with a distance of 15 feet, 2.5 inches, while Logan's Kylie Arnett was third with a distance of 13 feet 7 inches.
In the triple jump, Logan's Kinsey Myers was first with a distance of 31 feet, 6 inches, while Nelsonville-York's Chloee Volken was second with a distance of 29 feet 2 inches.
In the pole vault, Logan's Chloe Sater was first with a height of 10 feet 3 inches, while Circleville's Payton Ford (8 feet 9 inches) was second and Athens' Eva Riley (7 feet 9 inches) was third.
In the shot put, Nelsonville-York's Kyleigh Warren placed ninth with a distance of 28 feet 2 inches. Trimble's Ana Monroe was 12th (24 feet 2 inches) and Logan's Hailey Owings placed 16th (21 feet 3 inches).
On the boy's side, the Nelsonville-York relay team placed first with a time of 1:36.39, with Circleville High Schools relay team of Daniel Cutliff, Jude Blair, Jake Yancey and Joe Streitenberger placing second with a time of 1:37.54. Logan had two relay teams. One was third with a time of 1:38.42, while the "B" relay team was seventh with a time of 1:43.10. Jackson was fifth with a time of 1:40.19.
In the 60-meter dash, George Akotia, who was not attached to a school, was first with a time of 7.04 second. Logan's Braden Shriner was fourth (7.39 seconds), while Noah Swart was seventh (7.58 seconds). Jackson's Josh Hutchison was fifth (7.45) and Trimble's Beau Burba was eighth (7.61 seconds).
In the 60-meter hurdles, Logan's Izaac Swope and Trey Roush placed third and fourth with time of 9.08 and 9.25 seconds, respectively.
In the 400-meter dash, Jackson's Ryan Stewart placed third with a time of 56.58. Athens' Alexander Wotschka was fifth (57.22 seconds) and Robert Layton was 17th (1:14.69). Logan's Nick Tucker was ninth (59.29 seconds) while Ashton Mason was 13th (1:06.61).
In the 1,600-meter run, Circleville's Sterlin Mullins was eighth with a time of 5:23.15, while Logan's Teddy Pfarr (5:25.15) was ninth and Andrew Perry (5:26.58) was 10th. Jackson's Griffin Peters (5:30.26) was 11th, while Vinton County's Brandon Matteson (5:36.71) was 13th.
In the 800-meter run, Eastern's Brayden O'Brien placed first with a time of 2:05.24. Logan's Lucas Burns placed fourth (2:15.18). Vinton County's Caleb Linder was seventh (2:18.96). Athens' Zachary Wakeley was 11th (2:26.84), while Nelsonville-York's Kadin Domino was 14th (2:36.25).
In the 200-meter dash, Nelsonville-Yorks Makhi Williams was second with a time of 23.72 seconds while Walker Stone was 13th (26.51 seconds). Logan's Braden Shriner was fourth (24.11 second), Noah Swart was sixth (25.27), Black Alford was eight (25.98 seconds), Corbin Dennis was 10th (26.27 seconds), Jacob Whited was 11th (26.24), Conner Patton was 17th (26.65 second) and Ashton Mason was 24th (29.47 seconds). Vinton County's Josiah Thacker was 12th (26.39 seconds). Athens' Griffin Porter was 15th (26.58) and Robert Layton was 26th (31.24 seconds).
In the 3,200-meter run, Vinton County's Samuel Boyd placed fourth with a time of 10:33.95. Logan's Trace Holley was sixth (11:03.30, while Athens' Zachary Wakeley was seventh (11:51.90).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan placed second with a time of 3:55.72, while Vinton County was fourth with a time of 4:23.17.
In the long jump, Logan's Abe Belcher was fourth with a distance of 18 feet, 11.75 inches, while Trey Roush was 12th (16 feet 1 inch) and Simon Glenn was 15th (15 feet 1 inch). Circleville's Daniel Cutliff was seventh (18 feet 0.75 inches). Athens' Griffin Porter was 13th (16 feet 0.75 inches).
Logan's Izaac Swope placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet 6.5 inches.
In the high jump, Jackson's Mitchel Mapes was second with a height of 5 feet 10 inches. Logan's Abe Belcher was in a three-way tie for third with Philo's Ethan Wickham and Aiden Mahon with a height of 5 feet 8 inches. while Simon Glenn was tied for ninth with Jackson's Carson Harris with a height of 5 feet 4 inches.
In the pole vault, Logan's Cooper Warren (10 feet), Landon Frasure (8 feet 6 inches) and Javen Gill (8 feet) were fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.
In the weight throw, Logan's Kallen Wilson (47 feet 1 inch) and Talon Alford (43 feet 2 inches) were second and third place, respectively.
In the shot put, Jackson's Trent Evans was second with a distance of 45 feet, 10 inches, while Nate O'Bryan was 12th with a distance of 38 feet. Vinton County's William Adkins was fifth with a distance of 43 feet, 2 inches. Logan's Kallen Wilson was seventh (40 feet 11 inches) while Talon Alford was 18th (31 feet 5 inches). Nelsonville-York's Grady carlson was 14th (35 feet 6 inches).
The Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches will host the 2023 Indoor State Championship Meet on March 3 for Divisions 2 and 3 and March 4 for Division 1 at Spire Institute in Geneva.
To be eligible for participation in the indoor state meet:
- An athlete or relay team must be listed on the final top 40 performance list posted on MileSplit Ohio for each event in which they intend to compete.
- The top 24 athletes or relay teams in each event that declare their intent to compete will be accepted for the meet.
- Each school is limited to two entries in any individual event and one relay team per relay event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.