THE PLAINS - Fighting back after falling down five runs in the first inning, Athens would continuously cut into the lead but couldn’t get over the hump as it ended up falling 10-7 to Logan at home on Monday.
Landon Wheatley led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, drawing a walk as well.
Sam Trainer, Caden Hewitt and David Sharp also collected hits in the loss. Sharp also recorded two RBIs while Trainer brought one in as well.
On the mound, the usually dependent Justin Bennett struggled in his limited action. Starting the game, the righty lasted two innings, allowing six hits and six runs, three being earned, while striking out four and walking four. Easton Nuzum followed in relief, settling down after a hectic first couple of innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs, striking out five while walking none.
“Justin didn’t have his best stuff today and you could see that. His curveball was not his normal curveball and that’s baseball. It’s going to happen sometimes,” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the loss when asked about his starter’s struggles.
After allowing the five-run first frame, Athens went into the bottom of the third inning facing a 6-0 deficit.
“It’s nice to see that we didn’t quit. In baseball, we always tell them that there’s no clock in this game. It’s never over until the last out is made in the last inning.”
Starting off the inning with a single from Wheatley and a walk from Luke Brandes, Trainer singled to left field to bring in the Bulldogs’ first run of the game. Hewitt would single in Trainer with a single right after, then an error off the bat of Xavier Robinson would make it a 6-3 game after three.
Logan would immediately respond with three of their own in the top of the fourth, extending the lead back to six at the moment.
Two more would come across for Athens in the bottom of the frame. Nuzum would first score on a wild pitch and then an error off the bat of Hewitt would allow Wheatley to come home.
Scoring one more on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hewitt in the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs went into the final inning looking to make one more comeback effort.
Each team would score one more in the seventh, but after Wheatley’s RBI triple in the bottom of the frame, Brandes struck out to end the rally and complete the game.
