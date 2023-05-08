Struggling with four errors on the day, Athens’ baseball fell 7-3 on the road against Circleville on Friday. Dawson Kennedy collected two out of the team’s five hits on the day.
Justin Bennett, Carter Wharton and Caden Hewitt all had one hit for Athens.
On the mound, Luke Brandes got the start and struggled through his five innings of action. The senior would allow eight hits and four earned runs, striking out four while walking three. Noah Sincoff would pitch the final inning, allowing one hit and walking one while keeping the Tigers scoreless.
After being held scoreless over the first three innings of the game, Athens would cut into the two-run deficit in the fourth. After a hit by pitch and a single from Wharton would get a pair of runners on, Sam Trainer would score Brandes on a fielder’s choice ground out to second base to make it a 2-1 game.
The hope would be quickly gashed though as the Tigers responded with another run of its own in the next half inning to increase the lead to two once again.
Then, in the fifth inning, Circleville would grab four singles to help jump out to a 7-1 lead.
An RBI single from Justin Bennett would highlight a two-run seventh inning, but it was hardly enough as the Tigers would eventually shut them down, giving Athens the loss.
The Bulldogs will desperately need to straighten up before having to see the Tigers again. Athens will go back to play Circleville in the Sectional Semi-Final on May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.