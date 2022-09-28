The Lady Bulldogs (12-4, 6-2 TVC) continued their chase in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division on Tuesday with a dominant straight sets sweep over River Valley.
Winning by scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-17, Athens has now won four straight following consecutive conference losses to Nelsonville-York and Alexander.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges, it’s been like a rollercoaster and we’ve really brought that focus as a family,” Hailee Hart, the head coach of Athens said about her team’s resiliency after the win. “We are a family and find that tight knit feel. They’re gelling off the court so it’s translating to on the court. They’re having fun, savoring the moment and being one unit.”
In terms of production, Ava Williams and Greta Gunderson led the offensive attack for the Lady Bulldogs. Both hitters recorded eight kills in victory.
“We rely on them heavily. They’ve got big arms, they jump really well. We have a lot of faith in them to get the job done and they do a really good job doing that.”
The two were able to capitalize off of the passes from Maeve Schwarzel all night. The sophomore recorded 22 assists on the night to go with one kill herself.
Rylee Toadvine and Caitlyn Hayes were also important parts to the win for Athens, recording six and four kills respectively. The senior also recorded four aces but wasn’t even the leading Toadvine in that area. Bailee Toadvine led the team with six aces.
“They’re finally executing new plays and connecting with our setter. We’ve had some setting issues all season with health stuff and we just haven’t found that rhythm and chemistry and we’re finally finding that.”
The victory keeps the Lady Bulldogs in third place in the TVC, but also keeps them in striking distance of the top spot. They currently sit one game behind Alexander and two behind Nelsonville-York.
If they can keep up the results against the rest of the division, Athens has kept themselves in a good spot as they have the chance to make up ground against both of the teams. Two of their final three matches are against the top teams in the division. Wins like the one on Tuesday keep them in high spirits while also sitting in a prime spot to make a late season push.
The Lady Bulldogs next hit the court on Thursday as they travel to Wellston for another conference matchup with a game time of 7:30.
