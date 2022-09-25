The Athens Bulldogs bring their record to 5-4, with their 4-0 victory over the Philo Electrics on Saturday. The Bulldogs started strong, threading together several passes to advance the ball into Electrics’ territory: Owens to Wilhelm, Wilhelm to Kiryukhin, Kiryukhin to Murphy, Murphy to Moulton. Moulton lashed the shot high and the Electrics’ keeper punched it over the net. Combinations like this continued for the first ten minutes.


