The Athens Bulldogs bring their record to 5-4, with their 4-0 victory over the Philo Electrics on Saturday. The Bulldogs started strong, threading together several passes to advance the ball into Electrics’ territory: Owens to Wilhelm, Wilhelm to Kiryukhin, Kiryukhin to Murphy, Murphy to Moulton. Moulton lashed the shot high and the Electrics’ keeper punched it over the net. Combinations like this continued for the first ten minutes.
Eleven minutes into the game, Annie Moulton opened the scoring. After receiving a sweet pass from Quinn Murphy, Moulton maneuvered past the last defender. With this breakaway opportunity, she confidently placed the ball in the lower left corner of the goal.
Just minutes later, Murphy followed suit. This time, Moulton received a ball from the midfield dished it to Murphy, who dribbled past her opponent and located the back right corner of the net.
The Bulldogs dominated the play, pressing hard on the Electrics’ defense. The Electrics Keeper racked up several saves following shots from Tess Wilhelm, Vlada Kiryukhin, Chloe Clevenger and Emma Molde.
The second half was similarly exciting for Bulldog fans. Just after the kickoff, Murphy outstripped the defender and crossed the ball in front of the goal mouth to Bella Sutton. Sutton dropped it to Kiryukhin who rocketed a shot that was pocketed by the Electrics’ keeper.
Kiryukhin persisted and ultimately extended the lead after controlling a throwing in from Moulton. This time, her powerful shot whizzed past the keeper to bring the score to 3-0.
Collectively, the Athens defense confidently kept up with the Electrics and cleared most balls with ease. During the few instances where the Electrics penetrated the Athens’ defensive line, the defenders pivoted and recovered with speed to prevent any shots on goal. Ultimately, the Bulldogs only allowed the Electrics two shots on keeper AJ Knapp.
With three minutes left, team high scorer, Quinn Murphy, danced with the ball from the 30-yard line to the 10 yard line, overtaking the Electrics’ back line, to put the final score on the board. 4-0. That was Murphy’s 10th goal of the season.
Athens Bulldogs welcome the 5-5-2 Logan Elm Braves on Monday at 6pm at Joe Burrow stadium.
