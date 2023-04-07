You have to take advantage of opportunities when given to you. For the Athens Bulldogs, they capitalized on every chance they got in order to smother Alexander by way of a 12-4 victory over the Spartans. Alexander recorded eight errors on the night, allowing Athens to pounce on them early.
“It’s always nice to bounce back after struggling for a few games here,” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the win. “I think we were ready to play tonight, came out swinging the bats and Justin [Bennett] threw a lot of strikes. Defensively, we were solid.”
Athens did end up scoring early and often, but it helped that they got a pretty productive outing out of Justin Bennett. The right hander went the distance, allowing six hits and four runs, two of them earned, while striking out three and only walking two. He also went 1-4 at the plate with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
“We stress first pitch strike, getting ahead of hitters. He was getting ahead of hitters and he was making them put it in play and he had a sharp breaker today and kept them off-balance, he pitched a heck of a game.”
Overall, Athens racked up nine hits in the win, only striking out four times as a whole.
Carter Wharton and Sam Trainer each went 2-3 on the night with a pair of runs. Landon Baker, Xavier Robinson, Ryan Cornwell and David Sharp each recorded a hit for the Bulldogs.
Trent Schaad led the way for Alexander at the plate, going 2-3 at the dish with two RBIs. Jagger Cain also recorded two hits in the loss. The Spartans ultimately collected six hits as a team.
Using some errors from Alexander in their advantage, Athens scored in the first inning after Baker was hit with a pitch, later scoring on a couple of throwing errors.
A second inning double from Sharp brought home two runs and then Athens was able to get one more across due to an error, making it a 4-0 game after two frames.
After walking to begin the third, Josh Hayes came around to score on a passed ball for Alexander’s first run of the game.
Highlighted by RBI singles from Robinson and Baker, Athens scored five more in the bottom of the third to take a 9-1 lead at the time. A few bases loaded mistakes from Alexander throughout the rest of the contest would bring in the final runs for Athens.
“Today we didn’t hit batting practice beforehand. We were just putting it on a tee, trying something different. Trying to stay back, drive things through the middle and oppo. It seemed like it may have worked.”
The Spartans would collect a few more runs, but were never seriously staging a comeback as Athens walked away with a much-needed victory.
