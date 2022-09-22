The Athens City School District Board of Education last week approved the installation of new turf at Joe Burrow Stadium. Eleven years in the making, the original turf was installed in 2011.
“The most recent GMAX testing indicates that the turf is near the end of its life cycle. We’ve used the current turf for 10 seasons, which is actually a good period of time. Generally one would expect turf to last about 8-10 years,” said Thomas Gibbs, the Athens City School District Superintendent, about the reasoning behind approving the construction.
“In addition to replacing the turf, we will be installing a pad under the turf this time to improve the GMAX safety ratings. GMAX is a test that is completed to determine the impact rating for the surface. There are industry standards for what is considered safe for play on a synthetic field,” Gibbs continued.
Construction is scheduled to begin after the completion of the fall athletic seasons and is set to be completed sometime in December. The project is set to be funded through tax dollars designated as Permanent Improvement Funds, according to Gibbs.
This plan has been in the works for months and was even originally supposed to happen during this past spring season. Due to the complications it would have with other sports, the project was moved to the fall.
“We had noted about a year ago that the grass fibers were showing wear and there was significant fading of the color in the end zones. We completed GMAX testing last year and determined we could get one more season out of the field. The original concept was to replace the turf in the spring, however we learned from contractors that it would be possible to complete the project in late fall and avoid any disruption to the track season,” Gibbs said. “We had proposals from three vendors and ultimately chose The Motz Group, which is the group that recently oversaw the turf replacement at Ohio University.”
While the football stadium was in need of an upgrade, it’s not the only field that Athens is focusing on improving.
“We also resurfaced the track this summer and are currently renovating the baseball stadium,” Gibbs said, adding, “We have started discussions for replacing our tennis courts and making some minor improvements to the softball stadium (outfield fence replacement). Lastly, after the old West (Elementary School) is demolished, we intend to put in a practice soccer field for Athens Middle School teams.”
