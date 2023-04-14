THE PLAINS — Following a 1-3 start to the season, Athens has now rattled off four straight wins, three of them against Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio opponents, defeating Vinton County 14-3 at home in five innings on Wednesday.
Collecting 12 hits on the night as a team, Athens was headlined by the top third of its lineup. With both Landon Baker and Landon Wheatley securing three hits apiece, the top three batters of the Bulldogs’ lineup combined for seven hits and nine runs on the night. Wheatley and Baker had three and two RBIs respectively as well.
“It’s huge. That part of the order is swinging well right now. It seems like some of the guys are struggling a little bit and that’s what happens in this game,” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the win about the top of his lineup coming through. “Four or five of them are hitting and three or four of them aren’t, that’s a good thing.”
Carter Wharton, Sam Trainer, Justin Bennett and David Sharp all recorded hits as well in the win. Dawson Kennedy also went 2-3 at the plate, launching a two-run home run for the first long ball of his career.
“They were excited. We know he can jump on one and get one, we were just waiting for it to happen. Being a sophomore, it’s pretty big for him.” Nuzum said regarding the excitement around Kennedy and his first home run.
Bennett also got the start on the mound and threw another productive game. The righty went all five innings, allowing five hits and three runs, striking out six while only allowing one walk.
“He’s definitely becoming a better pitcher each time he’s out there,” Nuzum said about Bennett after the win. “We continue to stress first pitch strike, pound the strike zone. I think defensively we’ll field the ball and make the routine plays.”
After sending the Vikings down 1-2-3 to start the game, Athens broke loose for four runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead.
Following a single from Bennett to start the night, an RBI triple from Baker and an RBI single from Wheatley would give them a 2-0 lead before ever recording an out. A bases loaded walk and an RBI single from Kennedy would round out scoring in the opening frame.
RBI singles from Brayden West and Dawson Brown in the top of the second would help Vinton County cut the lead down to one run at the time. Athens would then immediately respond with two runs in the bottom of the second, capped off by an RBI single from Wharton to extend the lead once again.
After a scoreless third inning, the Bulldogs would rattle off eight runs in the fourth inning to push them over the mercy rule threshold. A couple of errors would allow the first pair of runs to come in and then an RBI single from Trainer would bring Kennedy up to the plate. The sophomore skied a ball over the left field fence for the home run, making it an 11-3 game at the time.
A pair of RBI singles from Baker and Wheatley would cap off the inning, pushing the lead to 11.
Vinton County would get the opening batter on base in the fifth but would then go down consecutively as Athens secured the victory.
