Falling down early, Athens baseball used a seven-run third inning to help battle back and grab a 13-6 comeback victory over Waterford at home on Thursday. They were able to take advantage of five errors from the Wildcats’ defense.
Justin Bennett and Carter Wharton led the Bulldogs with three-hit days at the plate. Wharton added three RBIs while Bennett scored three runs. Landon Wheatley, Sam Trainer and David Sharp had hits as well for Athens.
On the mound, Caden Hewitt got the start and lasted 2.2 innings, allowing five hits and four runs, striking out two and walking a pair. Easton Nuzum followed him in relief, grabbing the win after 4.1 innings of work, allowing eight hits and no earned runs, striking out a pair while walking none.
After falling down a pair of runs in the top of the first, Athens first cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame when Wheatley brought in Bennett on a sacrifice fly.
They would take the lead in the midst of their breakout inning shortly after. After loading up the bases, Wheatley drew a walk to bring in the first run and cut the deficit down to 4-2.
After a fielder’s choice groundout that brought in another, consecutive RBI singles from Wharton and Trainer would give Athens its first lead of the night. One more error from the Wildcats’ defense help make it an 8-4 game after three.
An error in the fourth would bring in two more for the Bulldogs before a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Wheatley and Wharton would give an even more commanding lead for Athens.
One more would come home to score in the seventh for Waterford before ultimately falling.
