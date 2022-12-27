Just before the holidays, the Athens Lady Bulldogs were able to continue their undefeated Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio record and broke another long-time streak with a 56-39, wire-to-wire victory to Vinton County on Thursday night. It was the first time Athens had defeated the Vikings since 2014.
It was a double-headed attack for Athens in the win. Ella Chapman led all scorers on the night with 17 points while Asa Holcombe was right behind her with 16 on the night.
The freshman went 5-20 from the field but was 5-6 from the free throw line. She also added seven rebounds, four steals and a couple of assists.
Holcombe on the other hand went 6-6 from the line and had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to take control early and hold on in part to the turnover differential. Athens forced Vinton County into 21 turnovers, leading to 19 points alone.
The Lady Bulldogs did most of their damage early, grabbing a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. The score became close again during the second, but Athens was able to hold on to take a 29-20 lead heading into the break.
They were able to fend off the comeback attempt in the second half to the Vikings, holding the lead before eventually breaking out to the 17-point victory.
Emily Zuber, who sat 8th in the state according to Maxpreps for rebounds-per-game with 13.7 coming into the night, added seven points on 3-4 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and a block.
Quinn Banks and Olivia Smart each added eight points to round out scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sitting in first in the TVC now, Athens next travels out to Cleveland Heights for a matchup with the 8-1 Tigers on Thursday.
