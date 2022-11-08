Athens County athletes pack Tri-Valley Conference volleyball awards Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tri-Valley Conference recently released their All League awards for the 2022 season, with a whole bunch of Athens County athletes receiving honors.Ohio DivisionOffensive MVP: Lexi Grissett (Alexander)Defensive MVP: Bailee Toadvine (Athens)Coach of the Year: Wayne Dicken (Nelsonville York)All League:Lexi Grissett (Alexander) - Bailee Toadvine (Athens) - Rylee Toadvine (Athens) - Chloe Lehman (Nelsonville-York) - Macie Swart (Alexander) - Trista Johnson (Alexander) - Greta Gunderson (Athens) - Lyndsey Spencer (Nelsonville-York) - Gianna Dixon (Nelsonville-York) - Megan Booth (Nelsonville-York) - Abby Riffle (Nelsonville-York)Hocking Division:Offensive MVP: Jacie Orsborne (Trimble)Defensive MVP: Mackenzie Pottmeyer (Waterford)Coach of the Year: Shelly Lackey (Trimble)All League:Lyndsey Robinson (Federal Hocking) - Jacie Orsborne (Trimble) - Markala Goeglein (Federal Hocking) - Faith Handley (Trimble) - Katelynn Coey (Trimble) - Brandis Bickley (Trimble) - Brianne Fraunfelter (Trimble) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athlete Athens County Sport Award All League Tri-valley Conference Volleyball League Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
