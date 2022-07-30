Well, this is new for me.
I’m accustomed to telling the stories of other’s rather than rambling on about myself and where I’ve come from. I plan on doing much more of that here in Athens, but I should also introduce myself to the readers.
I’m sure you’ve already noticed at this point, but my name is Eric Decker. I used to have to make some quick joke about the football player from a few years back, but the chance of that landing is becoming shorter than the TV show he and his wife had.
Anyways, I’m the new sports editor here at the Messenger. As you all know at this point, I’m taking over the spot that Kevin Wiseman has tremendously held down over the past 16 years.
Here’s the thing though, I don’t want to be like Kevin.
He was fantastic and legendary in his own right, with an ability to connect immensely with the people of Athens County as someone who had been in and around the area his whole life.
I can’t pretend to be like that. It just wouldn’t be authentic, and I wouldn’t be able to be who I am. I’m not here to try and change anything about the people we cover or the paper itself. My goal is to try and give my own spin on the news and find the stories that are worth telling. I want to give a unique and youthful perspective to the area.
And well… I want to tell you just how youthful.
I recently turned 23 just a few months ago, and Ohio marks the fourth state I’m going to call home in the last five years.
I’m a New Yorker originally, still am and will forever call myself one. We’re not talking about New York City or even the suburbs surrounding it. I’m from a small, rural town in upstate New York called Red Hook. Eloquently named after the Dutch saw a small island during the turning of fall on the Hudson River that looked like a hook. Extremely original.
I’ve spent my entire life surrounded and enamored by sports. More than the actual playing, I fell in love with the strategy and intelligence needed to succeed. I tried to play every single sport at some point in my life. Instead of listing them myself, I would usually just tell people ‘Just name a sport, I’ve probably played it at some point.’
At some point though, nearly everybody has the realization that the prospect of playing sports your entire life just isn’t feasible. At that time, I didn’t know where to go.
After graduating high school in 2017, I still knew I wanted to stay around sports for a career but just wasn’t sure how to go.
I ultimately decided to attend the University of Delaware and study sports management. I quickly realized once I got there that the “sports” part is in name only, there was no real merit to it. It was more of a business degree that just had a slightly easier avenue to working with a sports team. There was no aspect of sports really attached to it.
My decision to leave arose abruptly. It was that stereotypical “Aha moment” that we all wish to have. I walked out of an accounting class, and it just hit me. I couldn’t do this anymore.
An extreme blend of vindication and fear engulfed my body. It felt great to conclude and realize change was needed. On the flip side, I walked back to my apartment struggling with the fact that I wasted my first two years of school doing something I knew I never wanted to do.
It was one of those moments you don’t truly appreciate until you look back. It wasn’t a waste; it was exactly what I needed.
The issue was I was back at square one. Someone who only really knew one thing but didn’t know how to implement it into the world. I wasn’t going to give up and get some other type of job, I needed to work in sports.
Maybe even on that walk home, I had another thought pop into my head. I began to think back on a final paper I wrote in one of those forced freshman English classes, a free write essay on whatever topic you wanted. Naturally, I fell on writing on whether college athletes should be paid or not. This was before NIL, but I was arguing something in the same vain.
It was far before my decision to leave but I remember something clicking in my head. I realized the of enjoyment about spewing my thoughts on something I cared about deeply on a piece of paper.
It all culminated to one thing; I knew I wanted to be a sportswriter.
The path eventually led me to finding the University of Kentucky as my home for this endeavor. I finally found another home and it couldn’t have gone any better.
I arrived in Lexington in the Fall of 2019. The first thing I did after class on day one was walk over to the student newspaper and see what was going on. Everything changed from there.
The experience covering Kentucky and the SEC was unlike anything I had every envisioned. Constantly trying to beat out people from The Athletic and ESPN on a question was something I never envisioned coming from Upstate New York. It was exhilarating.
Along with the actual work, I’ll never forget the moments that made me realize how special the situation I was in. Whether it be sitting on the bench at Rupp Arena hours before tip-off, walking in to my 9 a.m. journalism class only to see Immanuel Quickley sleeping on a bench just 10 hours after watching him help beat Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.
Or of course, the not one, but two times, I got into a scuffle with John Calipari in the Dunkin Donuts drive through line because the man is a notoriously awful driver.
Either way, I eventually ended up working for Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) while in school and it gave me another avenue to better my writing ability. KSR does report and break news, but they’re also more of a fan blog site than other places. It gave me a place to practice creative writing and figure out how to best use my voice to tell stories in an entertaining way. The people of Kentucky weren’t too thrilled to have a New Yorker invading their beloved site, but I didn’t care, I made it there.
I graduated from Kentucky in December of 2021, and let me tell you, the job market for journalists is bleak. It took a bit of time and hundreds of applications sent around the country, but I was lucky enough to end up in such a great spot here at the Messenger.
I returned to my roots of living in a small-town area, but I also still get the chance to cover Division I athletics along with blossoming high school athletes in Athens County.
That was a bit long winded, and I warned you that I can tend to ramble on, but that’s my story. And now, I’m here to tell yours.
Once you get behind the curtain of Division I athletics and not just see it as television entertainment, you begin to realize that these people are just normal humans. They may have personal issues or other things going on in life that will impact their play or mindset — it happens to all of us. Even more so in high school.
Wins and scores are still important, it’s why we fall in love with competition. With that in mind though, it ultimately means very little compared to the impact that sports have on the individual and how it shapes their view and values.
I’m here to tell those stories in Athens County, I want to highlight accomplishments and let people know that what they did is important. Because just about five years ago from the side of those being reported on, it was just as important to me.
Ultimately, I’m here for you Athens, I’m here to tell your stories. I can’t wait to get going.
You can reach out to me at edecker@athensmessenger.com with any stories or ideas you may have.
