Over the past weekend, New Lexington hosted the Jimmy Wood Invitational with 30 schools sending representatives on the map. The Panthers ended up winning the event with athletes from Athens (9th place), Alexander (23rd place), Nelsonville-York (25th place) and Trimble (30th place) representing Athens County schools.
106 lbs
New Lexington’s Ethan Burkhart finished in first place. Dallas Snider finished in seventh place, defeating Lancaster’s Bryson Branham 10-8. Ty Schmidt went 1-2 in pool play for Athens while Justin Johnson went 0-3 for Alexander.
113 lbs
Henry Booth came in first place for Newcomerstown by way of forfeit in the final match. Alexander’s Tanner Allen finished in third place by defeating Licking Valley’s Noah Curry 9-3.
120 lbs
Lancaster’s Toby Hutsler came in first place. Athens’ Devon Barnes went 1-2 in pool play while Nelsonville-York’s Zack Richardson went 0-3.
126 lbs
River Valley’s Phillip Hash finished in first place. Athens’ Tristan Haas went 1-2 in pool play while Trimble’s Xavier Cunningham went 0-3.
132 lbs
Barnsville’s Dokota King finished in first place. Athens’ Aristotle Arthur finished in fourth place after a 3-0 record in pool play.
138 lbs
Barnseville’s Skyler King finished in first place. Nelsonville-York’s Travis Walsh went 1-2 in pool play while Athens’ Anthony Sutton went 0-3.
144 lbs
Barnseville’s Logan Tague finished in first place. Athens’ Luke Kaiser finished in third after defeating Washington’s Ian Roush 5-1.
150 lbs
Barnseville’s Reese Stephen finished in first place. Trimble’s Brayden Markin finished 0-3 in pool play.
157 lbs
Barnseville’s Ayden King finished in first place. Isaiah Roberts finished in eighth place for Athens while Trimble’s Chase Wooten went 0-3 in pool play.
165 lbs
New Lexington’s Hunter Rose finished in first place. Nelsonville-York’s Gavin Richards finished in fourth place after a 3-0 record in pool play. Alexander’s Camron Oberholzer finished in fifth place after pinning Fairfield Union’s Mitchell King in 46 seconds. Kane Montgomery went 0-3 in pool play for Athens
175 lbs
Warren’s Aden Strahler took first place. Athen’s Sebastion Grippa finished in fifth after pinning John Glenn’s Cash Smith.
190 lbs
Morgan’s Logan Niceswanger finished in first place. Nelsonville-York’s Karl Warren went 1-2 in pool play while Athens’ Frank Campbell went 0-3.
215 lbs
Lancaster’s Cole Dickerson finished in first place. Both James Irwin of Athens and Addam Eblin of Alexander went 1-2 in pool play, winning their last matches by pinfall.
285 lbs
Lancaster’s Luke Cox finished in first place. Athens’ Malikye Peterson went 1-2 in pool play while Trimble’s Tyler Jordan went 0-3.
