Luke Kaiser

Athens' Luke Kaiser stands at the podium after placing third in the 144 lb weight class at the Jimmy Wood Invitational at New Lexington High School.

 Photo submitted by Paul Kaiser

Over the past weekend, New Lexington hosted the Jimmy Wood Invitational with 30 schools sending representatives on the map. The Panthers ended up winning the event with athletes from Athens (9th place), Alexander (23rd place), Nelsonville-York (25th place) and Trimble (30th place) representing Athens County schools.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.