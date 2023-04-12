Athens continued its dominance over any opponent placed in front of them on Tuesday, this time demolishing Marietta 21-3 in five innings. Scoring at least five runs in three of the first four innings, the Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-0 after the win.
Athens collected 10 hits despite scoring nearly two dozen runs, taking advantage of eight errors from the Lady Tigers. Kendra Hammonds was the only Bulldog to record multiple hits, going 2-3 at the plate while grabbing an RBI and scoring three runs.
Ashleigh James recorded three RBIs with one hit, scoring two runs in the process. All but one batter ended up scoring for Athens. Abbi Ervin also collected a pair of RBIs in the win while Kayla Hammonds brought in three runners while recording one hit.
Bailee Toadvine, Kateyanne Walburn, Rylee Toadvine, Ellie Beck-Aden and Fern Sigman also recorded hits.
On the mound Kendra Hammonds got the start and went four innings of one hit ball, striking out five but allowing three runs due to eight walks. Sigman completed the final inning hitless with a strikeout.
The contest was essentially over just minutes after the first pitch. RBI hits from Kendra Hammonds and Kateyanne Walburn would get action on the scoreboard and then a pair of errors from Marietta would allow the Lady Bulldogs to take a 5-0 lead after the top of the first.
A single from Beck-Aden highlighted a three-run third inning as Athens built onto their lead. A pair of RBI singles from Ervin and Kayla Hammonds mixed in with a three-run shot from James made it a 16-0 game midway through the third.
The Lady Bulldogs would then go on to score five more runs in the top of the fourth without ever recording a hit. They would then shut Marietta down for the final two innings, walking away with the 18-run victory.
