For the first time all season, the Athens Lady Bulldogs dropped a Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio matchup, falling 62-48 to Meigs at home on Monday night. Athens held as much as a 13-point lead in the first half before the Lady Marauders stormed back late.
From the tip, it looked initially as if it would be another convincing performance from Athens. Ella Chapman got things started with a layup but then hit a pair of three-pointers to take an early lead for the Lady Bulldogs. Quinn Banks and Asa Holcombe each tallied a make from deep themselves as Athens cruised to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter. The freshman guard ultimately ended up with 16 on the night.
They continued their pressure in the second quarter until a seemingly insignificant foul threw everything off for Athens. With just about 5:30 left in the second quarter, Chapman grabbed her third foul and was forced to the bench for the rest of the half.
“That was huge, she was carrying the game a little bit there and we had good momentum and a nice flow… you just put yourself in a deep hole.” Phil Koska, the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs said after the game.
It didn’t seem to matter at first as Athens continued their run and a three-pointer from Fern Sigman put them up 13 points. The script totally flipped from there.
“We had a big momentum change there, we got in foul trouble and then we stopped rebounding the ball.”
Meigs started to storm back as they began to cut into the lead. Banks hit another three to try and stave them off but they were able to make a run late and cut it down to a 29-24 deficit heading into the halftime break.
After coming out from the locker room, Athens struggled to extend their lead. Meigs got the second half started with a three-pointer and then found themselves with a 32-31 lead, the first one of the night for the Lady Marauders, a few minutes into the third quarter.
Holcombe quickly grabbed the lead back with a pair of free throws but that was the last time Athens saw themselves with a lead on the night. Meigs took control and started to extend their lead.
Athens desperately attempted to fight back but shots just wouldn’t fall and they couldn’t capitalize quick enough. It eventually got to a point where they were forced to start fouling, leading to the ultimate outcome at the end.
“We just move on to the next game, Nelsonville is coming. We’re next in line so you have to put your head down and fight harder.”
Sitting now in a tie for first place in the division, Athens has a crucial matchup with Nelsonville-York on the road on Thursday to decide who sits in sole possession of first place.
