ATHENS - Everything that can, will go wrong sometimes. And occasionally, that’s just ok.
Falling unlucky often during the afternoon, Athens’ softball’s magical season came to an abrupt end on Thursday, falling 10-1 to Sheridan in the District Final at Ohio Softball Field.
“Good teams like that, you’ve got to minimize your mistakes and we had mistakes early. It just caught up with us,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens noted after the loss. “Our kids settled down there at the end but we got in a hole pretty early but we couldn’t battle back.”
The lone run from Athens would come in the bottom of the sixth when facing an 8-0 deficit. It meant little to the outcome of the game, but it sure was important.
Stepping up for her last plate appearance, Banks would prove one last time why she had been the anchor of the Lady Bulldogs’ offense the entire season. On a two-strike count, the star senior would drill a solo shot off the roof of the garage towards left field. As soon as the ball went over the fence, Banks was noticeably shedding tears on her way around the bases.
“She knew it was her last at bat. It’s fitting, she’s had a home run in the District Championship the last three years, it was fitting to end her career that way.”
When she reached home plate, she was mobbed by her teammates and friends. It wasn’t the usual exuberant mood where the players were all screaming with joy though. They were all happy, but with a somber tone seeping into the stands. Banks’ career was now over, but she went out doing the only thing she wanted to, helping the team. Banks ended the season slashing a line of .506/.594/1.742 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 26 games.
The heartbreak after the game is real, but the sorrow and misery should soon be able to be swept away. Taking a step back and looking at it from a 30,000 foot view, there should be nothing but pride beaming from the Lady Bulldogs.
Athens finished the season at 24-2 with an 11-1 record in conference play, finishing second in all-time wins for a single season from the school. The Lady Bulldogs had the longest winning streak in school history, 23 in a row, while earning the first No. 1 state ranking in school history. Athens finished the regular season as the best team in Division II.
The hopes were for more, but a third straight appearance in the District Final is nothing to scoff at. It will always be remembered as maybe the best overall softball season in school history.
“When you walk away from here, we still accomplished so much so don’t walk away with your heads down,” Bissell said regarding the pride he had for the team and what they accomplished. “We have a lot to be proud of, I told the kids ‘Yeah, this one hurts but you can walk out of here knowing you gave it all and brought notoriety to Athens’ softball this year from across the state, not just in this area,’ That’s something that never happens around here. You couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.”
On the dirt though, the writing was on the wall early. Getting the help of three dropped fly balls and smacking three hits in the first inning, Sheridan scored four in the opening frame to take a commanding lead.
Initially it looked as if Athens was going to claw back into it right away. Following a pair of walks from Bailee Toadvine and Kayla Hammonds in the bottom of the first, Olivia Banks drilled a ball right to the third baseman, setting up a double play.
Both teams would then go scoreless over the next few innings as the Lady Bulldogs tried to keep the deficit at a manageable number.
It was manageable for a while, but not forever.
An error and two singles in the top of the fourth would give the Lady Generals the bases loaded with only one out. Cora Hall would then drill a bases-clearing double to the right center wall, giving Sheridan a 7-0 lead at the time.
Sheridan would add one more in the sixth as Ashleigh James finished her high school career on the mound. The standout pitcher for Athens went six innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out four. She ended her senior season pitching to a 1.81 ERA in 77.1 innings.
The Lady Generals would add two more in the seventh before Athens went down in order in the bottom of the frame, ending one of the more memorable seasons in school history.
“The seniors have battled and worked hard. I feel bad for the seniors especially because they fought so hard to get here and we had so much promise. At the end of the day, they broke a lot of records and made a lot of records. They made a ton of memories so I couldn’t be prouder and the future is bright for every one of those kids.” Bissell said.
