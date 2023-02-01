THE PLAINS - With only a few games left in the regular season, every single Tri-Valley Conference matchup is essentially turning into playoff games at this point.
Sitting 1.5 games behind the Vikings in the standings heading into Tuesday, the Athens Bulldogs had a perfect opportunity to cut into the divisional lead and make a push at the top spot in the TVC - Ohio. Athens fought until the bitter end, but it wasn’t enough as they folded late and dropped 58-48 to Vinton County at home.
Although the loss stings for those in the locker room, there was an undeniable sense of progress from the Bulldogs (6-12, 5-4 Tri-Valley I) from just a couple months ago. Back in December, Athens went on the road to Vinton County (12-4, 7-2) and were thrashed by a 34-point margin as the team was in the midst of a struggling start to the season.
The loss still hurts, but Mickey Cozart is still using it as a positive outlook of where the team is now and where they can still get to.
“If you watched our game down there at Vinton in December, they had us beat in the first quarter and I think they won the game by like 35. It was a running clock in the fourth,” the head coach of Athens said after the loss. “If we can’t recognize the growth of this basketball team, then you don’t really know anything about basketball.”
Part of growth means having to deal with adversity, which there was ample of for the Bulldogs on Tuesday. It started with having to withstand a three-point barrage from Vinton County to start the night.
The Vikings scored all 15 of their first quarter points by way of the long ball. Bradyn Cain nailed three from deep while Garrett Brown hit two of his own to round out scoring for the Vikings. The two finished with nine and 25 points respectively.
Athens handled the initial pressure well though. Coming off a 31-point performance in the win over Alexander last Friday, Landon Wheatley carried the excellent play into the start of this one.
Trading the lead back-and-forth, Wheatley’s seven points in the first quarter helped keep the Bulldogs firmly in the contest. Luke Mullins scored the other four points in the quarter. In all, the point guard finished with 21 points while Mullins added 10.
“Landon is just a ball player. We’ve been waiting for this all year and he’s finally starting to shine, he’s playing with confidence. He’s got a little juice going. He’s a senior, it’s time for him to get going.”
Heading into the second quarter down four, Athens made sure to not let it get out of hand. Wheatley and Mullins combined for the first few baskets, including a three-pointer from Wheatley that gave the Bulldogs the lead for a moment.
The first two points not scored by either of the two Bulldogs was from a turnaround jumper from Levi Neal, over halfway through the second quarter. Neal and Brown traded threes in the last minute to keep the game tied but a broken play at the end of the first half saw Vinton County lay it in for the 24-23 lead heading into the halftime break.
Out of the locker room, it looked as if a repeat from December was finally about to occur. The Vikings came out firing en route to a quick 6-0 run to take control of the scoreboard. It’s a different Athens team that they’re playing though, and the Bulldogs quickly got back into it.
Athens then went on a 7-0 run themselves, with Wheatley knocking down a three-pointer to tie the game back up at 30 a piece. While both teams jumped out quickly on runs, the offensive attack from both sides dried up for the rest of the third and Vinton County found themselves with a one-point advantage heading into the fourth.
Nathan Shadik scored to give Athens a lead to start the final frame, but it all went downhill from there. The Vikings quickly regained the lead and started to extend it.
Athens cut the lead back down to as little as six with just about two minutes remaining but the clock then became their enemy. They started to foul, but the Vikings hit enough of their free throws to close the game out and extend their lead in the TVC - Ohio.
“We look like we know what we’re doing a little bit and that’s the difference,” Cozart said after the loss discussing the progress his team has made throughout the season. “We’re more patient on offense and we’re getting shots in the flow of what we do instead of just launching up the first available shot. We’re turning into a pretty decent basketball team and I just wish the coaching staff did some stuff a little bit earlier. I wish the players picked some stuff up a little bit earlier and I think we would’ve been in a little bit of a better position.”
