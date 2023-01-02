In the midst of the holiday break, Athens faced off against Circleville on Dec. 28 and fell late en route to a 69-56 loss against the Tigers.
The Bulldogs held control early, taking the lead for most of the first quarter. Nathan Shadik led the way for Athens on the night with 28 points on 12-17 shooting. The senior also added eight rebounds, a steal and a block in the loss.
Things started to unravel in the second quarter where the Bulldogs were outscored 24-13. The Tigers shot nearly 66% from two on the night and went 3-9 from deep as a team, helping guide them to as much as a 16-point lead over Athens in the first half.
Athens was struggling to come back but a strong defensive third quarter allowed them to get right back into the thick of it. Holding Circleville to only seven points in the quarter, Athens was able to chop at the lead until it was a one possession game early in the final frame.
In part due to the play of Briley Cramer, who led all scorers with 29 points on 19 shots, Circleville quickly erased the comeback effort and ultimately outscored the Bulldogs 24-14 in the fourth to bring the game to its 13-point differential at the conclusion.
Athens also fell victim to the turnover battle. Coughing the ball up 19 times compared to only 10 from Circleville, that led to 25 points for the Tigers. Athens was also outpaced in the transition game, giving up 22 points that way.
Landon Wheatley was the only other Bulldog to reach double-digits. The senior had 10 points on 3-10 shooting but added four assists, a block and a steal. Levi Neal also added seven points.
