The Athens Bulldogs concluded their regular season on Tuesday night, falling 59-40 to Logan at home. Jacob Burke led all scorers on the night with 19 points for the Chieftains, shooting 6-12 in the process with a 2-5 mark from beyond the arc.
For the Bulldogs, Landon Wheatley and Nathan Shadik were the only players to reach double digits.
Although leading the team in points, Wheatley struggled from the field, shooting 2-17 with a 1-9 mark from deep. The team as a whole had issues from three-point range, shooting 14% throughout the night.
Shadik had 11 points on 3-7 shooting with a perfect 4-4 mark from the free throw line. The senior also tallied six rebounds and an assist.
The difference in three-point shooting could be seen as one of the catalysts towards the end result. Logan shot an efficient 35% from three-point territory on the night. Athens was also 8-32 inside the arc.
Athens was also dominated inside the paint. They were out-rebounded 39-31 on the night, helping lead to 28 points in the paint for the Chieftains.
The struggles didn’t hinder them significantly during the start of the night. The Bulldogs could only muster up eight points in the first frame, but only found themselves down three at the time.
That’s when Logan started to go on a run that the Bulldogs just simply couldn’t handle. Giving up 20 points to Logan in the second quarter, Athens found themselves down 32-18 going into the halftime break.
Holding Logan to 10 third quarter points, Athens was able to cut into the lead a little bit, allowing for time to make a run in the fourth.
That run would never come though as the Chieftains were able to quell the attack from Athens, allowing the clock to run out and send the Bulldogs home with a 19-point loss.
With the regular season wrapped up, Athens waits to see Hillsboro come into The Plains on Saturday for their play-in matchup.
