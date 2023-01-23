The Athens Lady Bulldogs actually outscored Marietta over the final three quarters on Saturday but an unlucky start to the contest doomed them as they ultimately fell 56-50 on the road to the Lady Tigers. Alyssa Baker and Leigha Lauer both poured in 16 points for Marietta to lead all players in scoring.
Marietta outscored Athens 17-5 in the first quarter to take a significant lead after one frame. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 41% as a whole compared to the 34% mark from Athens.
After the first, Athens was able to make a strong comeback in part to their shooting from behind the arc. The Lady Bulldogs finished the night 8-22 from three-point territory to help build back a comeback effort.
Asa Holcombe led Athens with 15 points on 6-14 shooting. The sophomore also added eight rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals in the loss. Not far behind her was Olivia Smart, who had 14 points on 5-12 shooting while adding four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Ella Chapman was the only other Lady Bulldog to reach double-digits, scoring 11 points on 13 shots while chipping in eight rebounds.
Athens was able to outscore the Lady Tigers 13-8 in the second quarter to make it a much more manageable 25-18 deficit heading into the halftime break.
From there, Athens desperately tried to stage a comeback effort but in a very back-and-forth nature, they couldn’t seem to break through and take the lead.
They entered the fourth with a six-point deficit but a high-scoring quarter where each team poured in 19 points sealed their fate and they had to settle with the loss.
