The Athens Lady Bulldogs actually outscored Marietta over the final three quarters on Saturday but an unlucky start to the contest doomed them as they ultimately fell 56-50 on the road to the Lady Tigers. Alyssa Baker and Leigha Lauer both poured in 16 points for Marietta to lead all players in scoring.


