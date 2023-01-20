Traveling on the road at Marietta High School on Tuesday night, the Athens Bulldogs eventually fell 66-40 but the final score hardly mattered on the night.
The night, instead, was used as a way to support a local athlete going through troublesome times. Former Athens High School student and current Marietta student Ashton Harris has been battling cancer and both schools used the night as an opportunity for charity to help the former Athens student.
As always, a game must be played. The Tigers (8-4, 0-1 East Central Ohio) used a strong second half push to help guide them to the 26-point victory.
Marietta was able to take the lead early in the night but a back-and-forth first quarter resulted in both teams being locked at 11 by the end of the frame.
Shooting nearly 37% from deep and 45% from the field in total, Marietta started to break free in the second frame. A 19-point quarter helped propel the Tigers to a 29-20 lead going into the halftime break. Alex Kendall eventually led Marietta with 20 points on 9-15 shooting on the night.
Coming out of the locker room, Marietta’s efficiency continued to be fruitful. Outscoring the Bulldogs 20-12 in the third quarter, the Tigers built a comfortable lead heading into the fourth.
In terms of scoring for Athens (4-11, 3-3 Tri-Valley I), Nathan Shadik and Landon Wheatley were the only Bulldogs to reach double-digits. Shadik led the team with 15 on 4-9 shooting while also adding six rebounds and two assists.
Wheatley finished with 11 on 17 shots, picking up three rebounds and a pair of assists in the process.
With the lead ballooned up to what it was, both teams started to empty their bench as the final seconds ticked down to the final score.
Athens next plays at home on Tuesday when they see conference foe River Valley come into The Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.