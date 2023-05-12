Athens’ baseball concluded its regular season on Thursday with a 11-2 loss to Wellston. The Bulldogs could only muster up three hits on the day, struggling to get anything going offensively.
Landon Baker led the team with a 2-4 day at the plate out of the leadoff spot. Justin Bennett recorded the only other hit while also scoring one of two Bulldogs’ runs on the day.
Bennett also got the start on the mound, allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs over 5.2 innings of work. He struck out five while walking four.
Athens was playing catch-up minutes into the contest. Taking advantage of an error and four first inning singles, Wellston was able to grab a 4-0 lead by the end of the top of the inning. One of Athens’ three hits on the day then came on a leadoff single from Baker in the bottom of the frame.
The Golden Rockets would go on to score one more in the third but were held scoreless all the way until the sixth inning after that. In that inning, Wellston drew four walks and was hit by a pitch, helping to allow the Golden Rockets to put four more on the board.
Wellston would then add two more in the top of the seventh, making it an 11-0 game heading into the final at-bats.
In the seventh, Carter Wharton was the first person to score for Athens after he drew a walk and then later scored on a wild pitch. Bennett would then score on a passed ball later in the frame to bring in the final run of the game.
With the regular season completed, Athens turns its sights towards the postseason as it heads to Circleville on May 15 for Sectional Semi-Final action.
