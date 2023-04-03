It was a weekend to forget for Athens baseball over the past few days. Playing at the VA Memorial Stadium for the First National Bank of Chillicothe Baseball Classic, the Bulldogs were mercy ruled in five innings against Amanda-Clearcreek by a score of 11-1.
Athens struggled at the plate as a whole, only racking up two hits on the night. Landon Wheatley and Sam Trainer were the only Bulldogs to record hits.
Peter Brockman dominated on the mound for the Aces, going all five innings while only allowing the pair of hits and striking out nine in the process.
For Athens, Luke Brandes got the start on the mound. The senior threw three innings, allowing six hits and nine runs while striking out a pair.
Colin Roach and Lance Ausseresses each pitched one-run innings out of the bullpen.
The luck never seemed to favor Athens on the night. From the jump, the Aces were in full control. Amanada-Clearcreek opened up the night with a four-run inning to take an initial lead after the first frame.
They would score every inning, taking a 10-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning. Athens would get their only run of the game when Wheatley would take advantage of a throwing error and score all the way from first base.
The run gave them hope for a minute, hope that would quickly be gashed. The Aces would go on to score one more in the top of the fifth inning, giving them enough for the mercy rule victory.
