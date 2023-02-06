The Athens Lady Bulldogs completed their best regular season in eight years with a 49-35 win over Vinton County at home on Thursday night. The 14-8 (10-2 Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio) record is the most wins for the program since the 2014-15 season.
Ella Chapman ended up finishing as the only Lady Bulldog in double-digits, scoring 18 points on 6-12 shooting with a 3-6 mark from deep. The freshman also added three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in the win.
Second in the scoring tally was Olivia Smart, who had nine points on 4-10 shooting. Quinn Banks and Fern Sigman each added eight to help boost Athens.
While neither team shot particularly hot during the night, the Lady Bulldogs made their move based on three-point shooting. Athens shot nearly 38% from deep during the match to help build a comfortable lead. Vinton County (3-14, 2-8 Tri-Valley — Ohio) on the other hand shot 30% as a team with a 26% mark from deep.
All of that helped lead Athens from the jump. Off the back on an efficient first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were able to jump out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter.
Scoring slowed down slightly, but Athens then did enough on the defensive end to hold off any real comeback attempt from the Lady Vikings. They weren’t overly forcing turnovers, but they were able to hold Vinton County to six points in each of the next two quarters.
Because of that, the Lady Bulldogs were able to go into the halftime break with a 15-point advantage.
They were able to come out of the locker room and stymy Vinton County once again, outscoring them by five in the third quarter.
The Lady Vikings did end up winning the final quarter, but the damage had already been done and Athens was able to cruise to the 14-point victory in the end.
