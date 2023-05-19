Athens’ Luke Frost swept his way through the Sectional and District tournaments over the past week, earning a District title while securing his spot at the state tournament.
The 2023 state tournament will be held on May 25 & 26, taking place at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Let’s take a quick look at how the standout athlete earned his spot at state’s for the third time in his high school career.
Sectionals
Frost dominated en route to a 5-0 record at the Sectional tournament held at Portsmouth High School back on May 10 & 11. Cruising the whole event, the only scare was a match against Jackson’s Landon Smith in which Frost won 6-3, 6-4.
To round out singles action for Athens, Sam Kim won 6-0, 6-0 in his first match against Gallia’s Evan Stapleton before being eliminated after falling in his second match in three sets. Zach Barsamian lost his only match of the tournament 6-3, 6-1.
In double’s action, the duo of Jay Choi and Charlie Kohn punched their ticket to the District tournament after a hectic 3-2 record, grabbing wins over Portsmouth, Portsmouth West and Ironton.
The pair of Jackson Owens and Eli McCarthy failed to advance after losing their only match 6-3, 7-5 to Logan Elm.
Districts
In the District tournament held at Ohio University Golf and Tennis Center on May 17, Frost went 3-0 to win the District title. He would grab a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Waverly’s Sam Walsh before defeating Minford’s Charlie Neal 75, 6-1. He would then defeat Landon Smith once again, this time 6-0, 6-2 to secure a District crown.
Choi and Kohn would be eliminated after losing their first match by a score of 7-5, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.