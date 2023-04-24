CARROLL — Athens High School’s girls track and field team won the Bloom Carroll Invitational Saturday at Bloom-Carroll High School, northwest of Lancaster.
Besides Athens, competing teams included Bexley, Fairfield Christian, Madison Christian, Beechcroft, Horizon, Franklin Heights, Clearcreek, East (Columbus), Watkins Memorial, Highland, Christian, Bloom-Carroll and Johnstown-Monroe.
The following results are just for Athens High School. Other team results can be found online at oh.milesplit.com.
On the girls’ side, Bella Sutton was seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.26 seconds. Sutton was fourth in the 200-meter dash (29.29).
In the 400-meter dash, Olivia Smart was fifth (1:05.39).
In the 800-meter run, Sophia Szolosi (2:28.19) and Landis Corrigan (2:38.35) were first and second, respectively. Szolosi was first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:16.68, while Corrigan was fourth (5:42.03).
In the 3,200-meter run, Samantha Layton was fourth (13:31.38), while Kate Kotses was sixth (13:55.69).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Eva Riley was ninth with a time of 19.70 seconds.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Adelaide Littell was second (52.25).
In the 100-meter relay, Athens was second (53.90). In the 200-meter relay, Athens was third (1:58.06).
In the 400-meter relay, Athens was fourth (4:32.64). In the 800-meter relay, Athens was first (10:32.63).
In the high jump, Abby Stroh was second (4 feet 6 inches). She was fifth in the long jump (13 feet 8 inches).
In the pole vault, Annamarie Montle (10 feet) and Ruby Krisher (9 feet) placed first and third respectively.
In the discus, Malia Howell placed 10th (73 feet 9 inches). Howell was fourth in the shot put (29 feet 9.5 inches).
On the boys’ side, Micah Heflin and Anthony Sutton placed second with a time of 11.76 seconds and third with a time of 11.85 seconds, respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Miles Algoud led the Bulldogs with a sixth place finish (24.27), while Tafari Smith placed seventh (24.92).
In the 400-meter dash, Braedyn Ohmer placed second with a time of 53.58 seconds.
In the 800-meter run, Alexander Wotschka was fifth (2:08.91).
In the 1,600-meter run, Matthew Kuhnert was fourth (4:52.21).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Parker Kinnard was seventh (19.04). He placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (48.30).
In the 100-meter relay, Athens was third (45.89). In the 200-meter relay, Athens was fourth (1:36.38). In the 400-meter relay, Athens was second (3:41.17). In the 800-meter relay, Athens was fifth (9:04.26).
In the high jump, Athens’ Parker Kinnard (5 feet 2 inches) and Timothy Chesser (5 feet 2 inches) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
In the long jump, Athens’ Alex Pero was fifth (18 feet 0.50 inches).
In the pole vault, Athens’ Matthew Dering was seventh (9 feet).
In the discus, Athens’ Ryan Bentley was 19th (87 feet 5 inches).
In the shot put, Athens’ Braylon Bacon was 17th (36 feet).
Athens High School will host the OVRC Invite on Wednesday. They will travel to Wellston on Saturday for the Wellston Invite.
