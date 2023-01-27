For the 18th straight time, the Athens Bulldogs took down River Valley, defeating the Raiders 52-36 at home on Tuesday night. Landon Wheatley led all scorers with 18 points while Nathan Shadik and Luke Mullins each added 10 for the Bulldogs.


