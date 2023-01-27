For the 18th straight time, the Athens Bulldogs took down River Valley, defeating the Raiders 52-36 at home on Tuesday night. Landon Wheatley led all scorers with 18 points while Nathan Shadik and Luke Mullins each added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Despite a slow 4-15 shooting mark on the night, Shadik was able to impact the game in all areas. The senior also finished with 15 rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block.
It seemed pretty evident early that Athens was going to cruise to another win over the Raiders. They were able to lock down defensively, only allowing two points in the opening quarter as they found themselves with a 12-point lead after one.
Overall, they were able to hold River Valley to 28% shooting on the night with a 2-15 mark from three. They were also able to force the Raiders into 17 turnovers on the night.
In a complete turn of events, River Valley came out firing in the second half. En route to an 18-point quarter, Athens lead was cut down to 23-20 going into the halftime break.
They were able to hold of the second quarter scare, and then the dominance resumed for the Bulldogs. Holding the Raiders to only four points in the third quarter, Athens jumped out ahead again to grab a 14-point lead heading into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was a much more back-and-forth contest, but Athens had already did enough damage, and were able to cruise out to the victory.
