The Athens Bulldogs outlasted Meigs 52-49 on Friday to move back to .500 in their Tri-Valley Conference schedule. Landon Wheatley eventually led Athens with 17 points on 7-16 shooting from the field.
Athens came out of the locker room hot and ready to compete. They were able to jump out to as much as a nine-point lead early in the first quarter before the Marauders were able to bring it down to a one possession game by the end of the quarter.
It was a major back-and-forth second quarter as Meigs outscored the Bulldogs 16-13, leading to a tie game heading into the halftime break. Nathan Shadik helped keep pace for Athens with 13 points on 4-12 shooting. The senior also added six rebounds and three assists in the win.
Meigs was able to keep the score close in part to the control on the glass. They outrebounded Athens 28-23, leading to 10 second chance points and 24 points in the paint. Their flaws though came with control of the ball.
The Marauders turned the ball over 15 times on the night, five more than Athens.
Meigs was still able to hold a one-point advantage heading into the final frame. The lead flipped a couple of times in the fourth as both teams battled until the final whistle.
Levi Neal added 10 points on 4-6 shooting to round out significant scoring for Athens. Meigs’ Braylon Harrison led all scorers on the night with 25 points.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs were able to take the lead late and hold on for the three-point victory.
