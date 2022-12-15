Athens picked up their first victory of the young season on Wednesday with a Tri-Valley Conference win over River Valley. Nathan Shadik led all scorers with 26 in the 57-52 win for the Bulldogs.
The senior went 7-14 from the field with a 9-12 mark from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds, six assists and a couple of steals.
Led by Shadik, a relatively effective first quarter allowed Athens (1-3, 1-0) to jump out to a 17-10 lead after the first frame.
River Valley (1-5, 0-2) began to make a comeback effort in the second quarter primarily off the backs of their three-point shooting. The Raiders shot 41% from deep on the night to help recapture the lead.
Athens went into the halftime break with a 28-24 lead but were stymied in the third quarter, only grabbing eight points while the Raiders jumped out ahead.
River Valley also out-rebounded Athens 41-33 in the contest to help get some second chance points.
Facing a three-point deficit heading into the final quarter, the Bulldogs were shot out of a cannon in the fourth quarter. Athens went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter to help take back the lead. The Raiders were able to score, but 13 fourth quarter points from River Valley wasn’t enough to recapture the lead and it allowed Athens to grab their first victory of the season.
In terms of scoring, the only other Bulldog to reach double-digits was Landon Wheatley. The senior poured in 11 points on 15 shots to go along with five rebounds and two assists,
Luke Mullins had eight points on the night while Levi Neal and Kieran Murphy each added five.
With both their first conference and overall wins under their belt, the Bulldogs next turns focus towards Alexander for a rivalry matchup on Friday night at Athens High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.