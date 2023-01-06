Sitting winless since the intense overtime victory over Alexander midway through December, the Athens Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 39-34 comeback win over Amanda-Clearcreek on Tuesday.
In a low scoring contest, Nathan Shadik led all scorers with 23 points. The senior also added nine rebounds, three assists and a couple of steals. Levi Neal and Luke Mullins each added six.
While the point differential was not large throughout most of the night, the Aces were on the road to a wire-to-wire victory over the Bulldogs. It was a tough shooting night for both squads with Amanda-Clearcreek shooting just over 30% and Athens hitting 26% of their attempts.
Because of that, the Aces only went into the halftime break with a 19-15 lead.
Despite being down for a vast majority of the night, the Bulldogs actually were more protective of the ball, forcing the Aces into 19 turnovers compared to their 12.
Being outscored for all three quarters so far and being down as much as 10 just before the final frame, Athens made their comeback effort. They outscored Amanda-Clearcreek 17-6 in the final quarter to help eventually grab the five-point victory.
Looking to continue their winning ways, the Bulldogs next hit the court on Friday for a matchup with Nelsonville-York at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.