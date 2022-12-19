The night before having to host the Spartan Classic, Alexander stopped by Athens High School for a matchup with the Bulldogs that quickly turned into an instant classic. The Bulldogs were able to come back from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter to secure a 48-43 OT win over the Spartans on Friday night.
Led by Zach Barnhouse, the Spartans were able to jump out early and grab a 13-3 lead after the first quarter. The big man eventually finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and a couple of assists in the loss.
It only took one quarter, but the entire script flipped after the first frame. After jumping out to a 13-3 lead after the first, the Spartans were only able to muster two points in the second quarter.
Athens still struggled offensively, but they were able to grab nine in that quarter to help bring it back to a low-scoring, 15-12 game at the half.
Overall it seems as if three-point shooting, or lack thereof, was the key for Athens to be able to build the comeback and eventually complete it.
The Bulldogs as a team shot 6-19 from deep in the game, but that number seems gigantic compared to the 1-17 mark from Alexander.
Paced by Landon Wheatley, the Bulldogs continued on in their comeback efforts in the second half. The senior ultimately finished with 23 points on 8-22 shooting while adding eight rebounds and two assists.
Outscoring Alexander 14-12 in the third quarter, Athens was able to grab their first lead of the night with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
The lead didn’t last long though as Alexander took over by the end of the quarter and built on to it early in the fourth. With just over four minutes left in regulation, Alexander held a 35-29 lead.
Holding the Spartans to just two points the rest of the way, the Bulldogs were able to mount a comeback and get the game tied back up with just under two minutes remaining. Both teams failed to score in the last couple minutes and were on their way to OT.
Helping guide the comeback, Nathan Shadik scored 11 points on 14 shots while also adding 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
On the Spartans side, they were led by Kyler D’Augustino who had a relatively quiet night compared to what we’re used to seeing. The senior had 19 points on 18 shots in the loss.
The game got as close as 42-41 with one minute remaining before Athens jumped out ahead and secured the 48-43 over the county rival.
