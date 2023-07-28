Joe Burrow Stadium Field

Athens High School plans on offering various different ticket packages for sports events, starting in the 2023 Fall season.

 Photo by Eric Decker

Athens City Schools is excited to announce passes for the district’s athletic events. Passes are available for all sports, and for football only. Athletic passes are:


  

Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.