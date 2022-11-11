Athens High School athletes receive golf awards Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southeast District and Tri-Valley Conference recently released postseason awards for girls golf and a group of Athens High School athletes received awards.The Lady Bulldogs had a trio of athletes receive nods for TVC All Conference First Team. Ellie Beck-Aden, Helen Liu and Maddie Whiting all received honors.Beck-Aden was also the only Lady Bulldog to reserve First Team honors for the D1 All Southeast District team.Joining her was Liu and Whiting once again. Liu accrued a Second Team honor while Whiting was named to the Honorable Mention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athlete Helen Liu Award Sport Golf Maddie Whiting Bulldogs Ellie Beck-aden Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
