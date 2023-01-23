Several Athens High School swimmers set personal records in during meets on Friday and Saturday.
Friday, the Bulldogs hosted Fairfield Union, Maysville, Crooksville, Rosecrans and Philo. Both AHS girls and boys team clinched first place in the meet.
Joonwoo Park and Collin Hawes both broke their previous 500-yard freestyle records with times of 7:05.45 (fourth place) and 6:59.23 (third place) respectively.
On the girls' side, the 200-yard medley relay team of SaraJade Harrell, Isabelle Stowe, Katelin Fridrich and Zoe Miller won first place with a time of 2:10.75. The relay team of Kate Kotses, Emma Ulbrich, Shelby Davenport and Isley Newton placed third with a time of 2:36.72.
Stowe placed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:18.76.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Ulbrich placed first with a time of 2:53.85, while Newton was third with a time of 3:38.89.
In the 50-yard freestyle, the Bulldogs took first and second place with Katelin Fridrich's time of 26.82 second and Miller's time of 30.57 seconds.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Stow placed second with a time of 1:16.97.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Miller (1:05.42) and Harrell (1:06.39) placed first and second, respectively.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Davenport placed second with a time of 7:26.33.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Ulbrich, Newton, Kotses and Davenport placed second with a time of 2:13.81.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Katelin Fridrich placed first with a time of 1:07.41, while Harrell was third with a time of 1:15.31.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ulbrich placed second with a time of 1:29.51.
On the boys' side, the 200-yard medley relay team of Jonas Beasley, Nathan Kallet, Nicolas Benecia Courreges and Kenneth Fridrich won first place with a time of 1:52.63.
Park placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.39.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Courreges placed first with a time of 2:13.30, while Kallet placed second with a time of 2:24.95.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Kenneth Fridrich placed first with a time of 23.88 seconds, while Raul Rana was third with a time of 26.39 seconds.
Caden Hawes (1:04.14) and Jonas Beasley (1:06.93) places first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly.
Rana placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.04 seconds.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kenneth Fridrich, Rana, Beasley and Kallet earned first place with a time of 1:42.18.
Courreges (1:00.72) and Caden Hawes (1:12.28) earned first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke.
Bulldogs Kenneth Fridrich (1:08.06), Kallet (1:12.79) and Beasley (1:17.00) earned the top three spots in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Caden Hawes, Rana, Park and Courreges placed first with a time of 3:59.44.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs travelled to New Albany to face perennial powerhouse Granville and Jonathan Alder High School. The girls team lost to both schools, while the boys team defeated Alder.
On the girls' side, the 200-yard medley relay team of Harrell, Stowe, Katelin Fridrich and Miller placed third with a time of 2:10.84.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Miller placed first with a time of 2:18.40.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Katelin Fridrich placed second with a time of 27.13 seconds. She also placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.42 seconds.
On the 500-yard freestyle, Stowe was second with a time of 6:31.94, while Harrell was third with a time of 6:41.56.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Katelin Fridrich, Stowe, Harrell and Miller placed second with a time of 4:15.47.
On the boys' side, the 200-yard medley relay team of Courreges, Rana, Kenneth Fridrich and Kallet placed first with a time of 1:50.29.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kenneth Fridrich and Kallet placed second and third, respectively, with times of 1:55.87 and 2:06.21.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Rana placed second with a time of 2:21.94, while Beasley was third with a time of 2:28.07.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Kenneth Fridrich placed first with ta time of 55.92 seconds, while Courreges was third with a time of 59.80.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Rana was second with a time of 5:49.36, while Kallet was third with a time of 5:58.22.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Luca Gagliano, Beasley, Park and Caden Hawes placed third with a time of 1:49.35.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Courreges was first with a time of 59.14 seconds.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kennth Fridrich, Kallet, Rana and Courreges placed second with a time of 3:37.33.
In the junior varsity races, Caden Hawes placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.52 second. Collin Hawes placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.91, while Park placed third with a time of 1:06.55.
The Bulldogs will host senior night Friday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. They will compete against River Valley and Point Pleasant. Senior Night festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with competition starting at 6:15 p.m.
The Bulldogs will travel Saturday to the Ontario Invitational at Ontario Middle School.
