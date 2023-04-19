Athens' Jaunarajs signs with Albion College By From Staff Report Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brady Jaunarajs poses with his family, head coach Simon Diki and school principal Chad Springer during his singing to play for Division III Albion College. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last Friday, Athens’ Brady Jaunarajs announced his signing to play collegiate soccer at Albion College. Albion is a Division III school based out of Albion, MI.The senior was the top scoring option for a Bulldogs team that went 15-2-3 last season, falling to Gallia Academy in the postseason. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recipe of the Day × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
