Athens concluded their Tri-Valley Conference regular season schedule with a 52-45 loss to Meigs at home on Friday night. The team struggled from the field on the night, shooting 31% from the field with a 5-21 mark from beyond the arc.
On the other hand, they had to defend a Meigs (6-14, 5-7 Tri-Valley I) team that was shooting a little more efficiently on the night, hitting on just over 43% of their looks. The Marauders also hit just under 36% of their shots from deep.
One area the Bulldogs (7-14, 6-6) were also plagued in was on the boards. Athens was outrebounded 40-29 on the night, leading to 13 second chance points for Meigs. Aside from that, the Bulldogs did a pretty decent job securing the ball once they had possession. Turning the ball over only five times compared to 12 from the Marauders, Athens was able to grab 10 points off turnovers.
Nathan Shadik paced Athens in scoring, pouring in 15 points on 7-18 shooting. The senior also tallied seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.
The only other two Bulldogs to hit double-digits were Landon Wheatley and Levi Neal, who had 11 and 10 points respectively. They each added four assists as well.
On the other side, Cayden Gheen led the way for Meigs with 18 points on 6-14 shooting. Dustin Vance seemed to control the paint for the Marauders as well, scoring 12 points while grabbing 16 rebounds and swatting two shots.
While Athens struggled in the first quarter, the 17-10 deficit they found themselves wouldn’t be the worst place to be if they wanted to eventually stage a comeback effort. The issue was that they would fail to tread water in the second quarter.
Athens was outscored 12-4 in the second frame, leading to Meigs holding a 29-14 lead going into the halftime break.
The Bulldogs were able to find a bit of a groove coming out of the locker room, holding Meigs to nine points while cutting into the lead by a couple of points.
Going into the fourth quarter down 13 points, they still had a ways to go. To their credit, they made a valiant effort, pouring in 20 points in the final frame.
The clock just happened to be their biggest enemy because right as they got it close, the time ran out and Meigs was able to squeak out of Athens with a seven-point victory.
Athens next hits the court on Tuesday with a home matchup against Logan to conclude their regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.