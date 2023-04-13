Athens baseball outlasted Marietta in a barnburner on Tuesday, defeating the Tigers 13-10 on the road. There were a combined 11 errors from both squads in the contest.
Led by Carter Wharton’s 4-5 day at the plate, the Bulldogs picked up 14 hits on the day. Landon Wheatley and Landon Baker both collected multiple hits on the day, scoring three runs each.
Easton Nuzum and Sam Trainer both recorded two RBIs on the day.
After Athens fell behind by a pair of runs after the first inning, Nuzum’s RBI single in the top of the second would cut the deficit in half. The Bulldogs would later tie the game up on a single from Wharton, then take the lead on an error.
Trainer would line an RBI single to make it a 5-2 game midway through the third. Marietta would then get one back in the bottom of the frame to make it a two-run difference.
An RBI single from Baker would make it a 6-3 game in the fourth. Once again though, Marietta would add another in the bottom of the frame to keep it at a two-run game.
Athens would score two in the fifth and then another three in the sixth, all of them coming by walk or hit by pitch in the latter frame, to make it an 11-4 game midway through the sixth.
Marietta would stage a comeback attempt though, scoring four in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead down to three heading into the final frame.
Needing insurance runs, Wheatley lined an RBI single and Nuzum recorded a sacrifice fly to make it a five-run lead.
Marietta would add another three in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Nuzum would come in for the save, securing the victory for Athens.
