Wellston hosted the most recent TVC Ladies Golf meet at Franklin Valley Golf Course on September 13. Athens won the meet, with a team score of 188 and all four Athens golfers placing in the Top 10.
Waterford followed in second, with a score of 192, and Vinton and Federal Hocking tied for third, with 211. Wellston came in fifth with 233, followed by Alexander in sixth with 247.
Once again, the individual scores were quite close, with a tight span from 44 to 50 for the Top 10. Topping the leaderboard today was Leah Ryan, a junior from Waterford with a 44.
Following close behind, Athens senior Maddie Whiting came in second for the second straight TVC meet with a 45. Athens freshman Fern Sigman earned her highest finish of the season, tying for third with Jaya Booth, a senior from Vinton County, with a score of 46.
Waterford senior Kari Carney nabbed fifth place, with a 47, and Athens freshman Ellie Beck-Aden scored 48 to tie for sixth with Waterford senior Madison Hiener. Athens junior Helen Liu came in eighth with a 49.
Rounding out the Top 10, Elyse Atha, a sophomore from Alexander, and Mia Basim, a senior from Federal Hocking tied for ninth with a score of 50.
The battle for the top of the TVC continues with a meet at the Ohio University Golf Course next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.