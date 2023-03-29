It’s understandably going to take a little time for the bats to start to warm up in the frigid temperatures of March and early April for most high school teams. For Athens, it took roughly six innings before figuring out how to string some runs together.
Scoring 10 runs over the final two innings of the game, Athens secured a 10-5 victory over Waterford to open the season. Landon Wheatley and Justin Bennet each recorded two hits for the Bulldogs while Sam Trainer and David Sharpe each had one.
On the mound, Wheatley shined in the first start of his senior year. He completed five innings, allowing four hits, striking out eight while only surrendering one run.
Although it ended up becoming a fruitful night in the end, it was anything but for most of the contest. They initially fell down one run in the third inning when Zavier Heiss ripped an RBI double to center field for the first run of the game.
The bats went flat on both sides until the sixth inning where Athens blew the game completely open.
After Landon Baker opened up the bottom of the sixth with a walk, Bennett would rip a double down the right field line that would bring Baker in with the game-tying run. Wheatley would then bring Bennett home a couple of batters later with an RBI single to grab the lead.
Waterford would go on to walk in another run before Sam Trainer’s RBI single to right field would make it a 5-1 game. One more run would come across for Athens in the frame as they suddenly found themselves with a five-run lead, looking to shut it down.
In the next inning, a single and two hit batsmen would load the bases up for Athens. Two straight fielder’s choice groundouts would bring in another couple runs before two straight passed balls would bring in two more, giving the Bulldogs a 10-1 lead heading into the final half-inning.
With Bennett on the mound now for Athens, Waterford would go on to score four in the final at-bats, but the deficit was just far too much as Athens eventually secured the five-run victory.
They next hit the diamond on Friday for an Athens County matchup. They’ll see rival Alexander come into the Plains for a 5 p.m. contest.
