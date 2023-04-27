NELSONVILLE - In a slightly more relaxed matchup compared to its thriller with John Glenn the day before, Athens’ softball continued its dominance over anyone put in front of it, thrashing Nelsonville-York en route to a 22-1 win on the road on Wednesday. One of the many standouts on the day, Kateyanne Walburn went 3-5 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs, while also smashing her third home run in as many days.
“It’s so fun, it’s so exciting. I don’t know, I don’t think I’ve ever hit three home runs back-to-back-to-back in games. It’s just real nice.” Walburn said after the game when asked how fun it has been to be in such a zone at the plate.
Aside from her, it was a mixed bag of elite performances at the plate for the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Banks led all hitters with a 5-5 day, scoring four runs while driving in two. Kendra Hammonds tallied a 3-4 day, grabbing four RBIs and scoring a pair of runs herself. Abbi Ervin and Rylee Toadvine each had three-hit games, driving in three and two runs Respectively. Bailee Toadvine and Ellie Beck-Aden both recorded two hits as well with the two center fielder’s combining for four RBIs.
“Every TVC game is important, every game is important. Staying dialed in, especially after having a very emotional, big day yesterday. Just coming back and locking in, taking care of business.” Banks said when discussing how important it was to come back focused after such an emotional win over John Glenn the night before.”
In all, Athens collected 22 hits in the five-inning win.
“It’s a league game, it’s important. It was nice to see them come in after an emotional win yesterday and still have the pop in their bats,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win. “I thought they came in ready and focused and they’ve been that way all year.”
With Ashleigh James pitching each of the previous two days, Banks got the chance to take the circle for the Lady Bulldogs and pitched well in limited action. The senior would allow one hit and one run over three innings, striking out four in the process.
“Drop curve felt really good. Changeup started good but was not good towards the end." She would briefly note about her performance.
Fern Sigman would follow in relief for the final two innings and leave the Lady Buckeyes hitless, striking out one.
Abby Riffle collected the only hit for Nelsonville-York, an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning that would score Brooklyn Gerity.
The Lady Bulldogs would grab three hits and two runs in the top of the first inning to get the contest started. Kendra Hammonds would bring in the first run with an RBI single to center field and then a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Walburn would bring in the second.
After shutting down the Lady Buckeyes in order in the bottom of the frame, Athens exploded for 10 runs in the second inning to essentially put this one away in the blink of an eye.
After consecutive walks to start the second, consecutive RBI singles from Ervin and Bailee Toadvine would be the catalyst for the huge inning. Banks would add on another run with a triple and then score on a single off the bat of Kendra Hammonds.
An error and a pair of sacrifice flies would bring in the final runs of the inning, giving Athens a 12-0 lead after two.
A two-run shot from Rylee Toadvine would highlight a four-run third inning. Kendra Hammonds and Walburn also grabbed RBI hits in the inning.
Walburn’s two-run home run in the next inning would then highlight another huge frame from Athens, helping the Lady Bulldogs score six more in the fourth. Ervin and Beck-Aden would also bring runners in with RBI singles.
With Sigman in the circle heading into the bottom of the seventh, the freshman was able to send the Lady Buckeyes down in order to end the contest.
