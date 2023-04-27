NELSONVILLE - In a slightly more relaxed matchup compared to its thriller with John Glenn the day before, Athens’ softball continued its dominance over anyone put in front of it, thrashing Nelsonville-York en route to a 22-1 win on the road on Wednesday. One of the many standouts on the day, Kateyanne Walburn went 3-5 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs, while also smashing her third home run in as many days.


