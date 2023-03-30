McArthur — Athens High School's Sophia Szolosi set the school record for the 3,200-meter run during the Vinton County Open held March 28 at Vinton County High School.
The ninth-grader ran an 11:00.52, besting the record — 11:21.05 — set by Emily Cass in 2013.
Szolosi, a ninth-grader, said she felt good during the race.
"I know I wanted to run to the best of my ability, and set the bar for the rest of the season," she said. "I look forward to the meets to come, and seeing what our team can accomplish."
Athens girls team placed first overall with 189.5 points. The Vinton team scored 114 points, with Federal Hocking placing third with 75 points, Wellston was fourth with 75 points, Unioto was fifth (36.5) and Southeastern was sixth (15).
Athens boys team also placed first with 135 points, while Vinton was second with 130 points. Unioto was third (94), Southern was fourth (73), Federal Hocking was fifth (42) and Wellston was sixth (32).
Athens
On the girls side, the 800-meter relay team — Samantha Layton, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Szolosi — placed first with a time of 10:42.1.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Alexa Reed was first (17.1 seconds). She also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (55.1).
In the 100-meter dash, Bella Sutton (13.6) and Adalaide Littell (13.7) were first and second, respectively. In the 200-meter dash, Sutton (28.8) was first while Littell (29.4) was third.
The 200-meter relay team — Reed, Wynne Dodrill, Abby Stroh and Sutton — was first (2:01.3).
In the 1,600-meter run, Corrigan was first (5:52.3), while Josephine Bertuna was third (6:22.7).
The 100-meter relay team — Reed, Dodrill, Sutton and Littell, placed first (56).
In the 400-meter dash, Smart was second (1:05.5).
In the 800-meter run, Bertuna was third (3:00.9).
The Bulldogs swept first and second place in the 3,200-meter run, with Szolosi placing first (11:00.6) and Layton placing second (14:07.3).
The 400-meter relay team — Charlotte Myers, Iris Cook, Corrigan and Smart — was first (4:37.9).
A.J. Knapp was third in the discus throw (74 feet). She was second in the shot put (27 feet 2.50 inches), while Malia Howell was third (25 feet 9 inches).
Stroh was third in the high jump (4 feet 8 inches) and third in the long jump (12 feet 5 inches).
On the boys’ side, the 800-meter relay team — Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Griffin Porter and Braedyn Ohmer — placed first with a time of 9:48.6.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Lucas Anglin was third (16.7). He was third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.5).
In the 100-meter dash, Anthony Sutton was first (11.2) and Micah Heflin was third (11.4).
The 200-meter relay team — Mile Algoud, Tafari Smith, Heflin and Anglin — was first (1:38.1).
The 100-meter relay team — Alex Pero, Smith, Heflin and Algoud — placed first (47.0).
In the 400-meter dash, Ohmer (55.6) and Sutton (57.4) placed first and second, respectively.
In the 800-meter run, Wotschka was second (2:14.6).
In the 200-meter dash, Sutton was first (23.3), while Algoud was third (23.8).
In the 3,200-meter run, Matthew Kuhnert was third (11:31.4).
The 400-meter relay team — Algoud, Anglin, Ohmer and Wotschka — was first (3:45.0).
Braylon Bacon was third in the shot put (36 feet 5 inches).
Federal Hocking
On the girls’ side, the 800-meter relay team — Ava Tolson, Emma Lucas, Isabella McVey and Olivia Amlin — placed third with a time of 12:20.1.
The 200-meter relay team — Stella Gilcher, Addison Joy, Kara Jarvis and Takira Walker — placed second (2:04.6).
The 100-meter relay team — Gilcher, McVey, Joy and Emma Amlin — placed third (59.1).
In the 800-meter run, Olivia Amlin was first (2:39.9).
The 400-meter relay team — Jarvis, Joy, Amlin and Juni Ballew — was second (4:48.8).
Ballew was first in the high jump (4 feet 9 inches).
Gilcher was first in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet.
On the boys’ side, Evan McPherson was first in the 1,600 meter run (4:57.4). He also won the 800-meter run (2:10.7).
Cameron Joy placed second in the high jump (5 feet 4 inches).
Vinton
On the girls side, the 800-meter relay team — Nevaeh Newton, Paige Ramey, Hollie Swaim and Megan Durham, placed second with a time of 11:58.0.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Parker Mock was second (18.4). She was also second in the 300-meter hurdles (55.5).
The 200-meter relay team — Ryleigh Ashmore, Hope Goodson, Alysa Beckner and Parker Mock — placed third (2:07.5).
In the 1,600 meter run, Newton was second (6:16.6).
In the 400-meter dash, Madison Davis was first (1:05.5). She was second in the 200-meter dash (29.0).
The 400-meter relay team — Beckner, Ryleigh Ashmore, Hope Goodson and Madison Davis — placed third (4:54.8).
In the discus throw, Schroeder placed first (84 feet 6 inches), while Emma Leaming was second (81 feet). Leaming took first in the shot put (30 feet 10 inches).
Mock was second in the pole vault (7 feet 6 inches).
On the boys side, the 800-meter relay team — Braiden Bay, Aiden Porter, Brandon Matteson and Trason Bay — placed third (10:12.8).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Cooper Hayburn was second (16.2). He was first in the 300-meter hurdles (44.8).
In the 1,600-meter run, Caleb Lindner was second (5:16.2).
In the 800-meter run, Sam Quackenbush was third (2:19.0).
In the 200-meter dash, Matt Hembree was second (23.5).
In the 3,200-meter run, Sam Boyd was first (10:33.1).
The 400-meter relay team — Josiah Thacker, Hembree, Hayburn and Elijah Mayers — was third (3:55.5).
Will Adkins placed first in the discus throw (118 feet, 6 inches), while Mikael Greer was third (113 feet 10 inches).
Adkins also won the shot put (46 feet, 8.5 inches), while teammate Ryan Bowers was second (37 feet 8 inches).
In the pole vault, Hayden Reynolds was second (8 feet) while Hembree was third (8 feet).
Wellston
On the girls’ side, Allison Case was third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.7 seconds).
In the 100-meter dash, Haley Corvin was third (13.9).
The 100-meter relay team — Kimmi Aubrey, Hannah Petersen, Sheynne Landis and Corvin — placed second (56.8).
In the 400-meter dash, Aubrey was third (1:08.8).
Landis was third in the 300-meter hurdles (57.5).
In the 800-meter run, Stephanie McGuire was second (2:55.6).
Aubrey was second in the high jump (4 feet 8 inches) and first in the long jump (14 feet 3 inches).
On the boys’ side, Krace Gill was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.8 seconds). He was second in the 300-meter hurdles (44.9).
The 100-meter relay team — Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson and Gill — placed second (48.8).
In the 400-meter dash, Robert Johnson placed third (59.2).
Vinton County High School track and field team will next compete April 4 at the Jackson Open as Jackson High School.
