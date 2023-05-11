MCARTHUR — Dominance on the track continued for Athens at the Tri-Valley Conference Track & Field Championships at Vinton County High School on Wednesday.
The Athens’ girls finished in first place with a score of 176, securings its 14th straight TVC-Ohio crown. Athens’ boys also finished first in the TVC-Ohio with a score of 139, edging out Nelsonville-York’s 118 points. It was the boys' fourth straight title.
"First, I am very fortunate to have an amazing coaching staff! That has always been a solid part of this program over the years. They love this sport and the athletes. Second, the athletes now and in the past, have bought in and believe in "the process." They are coachable and they are great teammates in their training," Adam Gonczy, the head coach of Athens said when asked about the continued success of the program.
"Even though each season is a new team, they continue to lead by example that was set before by the athletes/teams from previous years. Between the coaches and athletes, we have build a strong culture where we "train hard, train together, and train smart," and it always puts us in an opportunity to be successful, and every year, the athletes seize their moment and good things happen!"
Bulldogs' track team had a lot of standout athletes. Sophia Szolosi had another strong track meet. She PR'd in her two open events, and is just under 3 seconds from the school record in the 1600-meter. Alexa Reed was 2nd in her two open events, and had two strong splits in her relays (4x1 and 4x2).
Bulldogs' Alexander Wotschka and Matthew Kuhnert had a tremendous meet, leading the strong performances from the entire boys distance crew.
"They seized their moments during all of their races," Gonczy said.
Anthony Sutton had two great PR's in his open events (100 and 200) and ran some impressive times for a freshman in a very competitive sprinting field in the TVC.
Nelsonville-York's Makhi Williams received the high points trophy for most points scored by an athlete.
Nelsonville-York’s girls team finished in fourth while Alexander took the fifth spot. On the boys’ side, Alexander finished in sixth.
In the TVC-Hocking, Waterford’s girls team took the top spot with 135 points, edging out Federal Hocking’s 120 tally in second. Trimble’s girls team finished in sixth.
On the boys’ side, Belpre took home the TVC-Hocking crown with a score of 152. Trimble and Federal Hocking finished in fourth and sixth place respectively.
Trimble's Beau Burba received the high points award.
TVC-Ohio results
Girls 4x800 meter relay
Athens’ quartet of Jillian Bourque, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Sophia Szolosi finished in first (10:39.52). Alexander’s group of Avery Shields, Paige Ashcraft, Sadie Warner and Meena Juedes placed fourth (11:53.95).
Boys 4x800 meter relay
Athens swept the 4x800 with the boys team of Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Matthew Kuhnert and Braedyn Ohmer grabbing first place (8:47.39). Nelsonville-York’s group of Jeff McLaughlin, Caeleb Layton, Briant Call and Javier Garcia finished in third (9:22.30) while Alexander’s team of Alex Norris, Isaac Payton, Tyler Brooks and Tyler Wallace ended in fourth (9:38.81).
Girls 100 meter hurdles
River Valley’s Becka Cadle placed first (16.62) while Athens’ Alexa Reed placed just behind her in second (17.19). Alexander’s Megan Cheadle (18.22) and Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken placed fourth and fifth respectively. Athens’ Eva Riley finished in sixth (18.69) while Rachel Cheadle of Alexander finished in 11th (20.17).
Boys 110 meter hurdles
Wellston’s Krace Gill took home the top spot (16.14) while Athens’ Lucas Anglin finished right behind him in second (16.63). Nelsonville-York’s Trent Morrissey (17.03) and A.J. Stone (17.44) finished in fourth and sixth place respectively. Alexander’s Jake Roush (18.55) and Athens’ Jamil Burden (18.63) finished in seventh and eighth.
Girls 100 meter dash
Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey took home the crown with a time of 13.03. Athens’ Bella Sutton (13.48) and Adelaide Littell (13.97) finished in third and sixth place respectively. Alexander’s Elyse Atha (14.34) and Rachel Cheadle (14.45) placed seventh and eighth. Nelsonville-York’s Selene Sagage finished in 13th place (15.25)
Boys 100 meter dash
Nelsonville-York swept the 100 meter dash with Makhi Williams grabbing the top spot on the boys’ side with a time of 10.96. Athens’ Anthony Sutton (11.34) and Micah Heflin (11.377) finished in third and fifth place respectively. Nelsonville-York’s James Koska finished in fourth (11.371). Alexander’s Andrew Nance (12.03) and Isaac Waller (12.09) finished in seventh and eighth place.
Girls 4x200 meter relay
River Valley’s group of Laella Mullins, Kallie Burger, Anna Cadle and Hayley Edwards took home the top spot (1:51.80) while Athens’ team of Bella Sutton, Charlotte Myers, Wynne Dodrill and Alexa Reed finished right behind them in second (1:52.76). Alexander’s group of Abby Sanders, Elyse Atha, Morgan Mitchell and Karah Allison finished in fifth (2:00.99).
Boys 4x200 meter relay
Athens County schools took the top three spots in the event. Nelsonville-York’s team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Makhi Williams took home the top spot with a time of 1:33.12. Athens’ quartet of Alex Pero, Lucas Anglin, Mile Algoud and Tafari Smith finished just behind them in second (1:33.83) while Alexander’s group of Tyler Wallace, Andrew Nance, Kyler D’Augustino and Tyler Brooks placed in third (1:39.54).
Girls 1600 meter run
Sophia Szolosi smashed another record in a historic freshman campaign. Running a time of 5:05.55, she set a new TVC record in the 1600 meter run. She beat the previous time of 5:14.40, set by Athens’ Madison Yerke back in 2015.
Athens’ Landis Corrigan finished behind her in second (5:36.17). Alexander’s Avery Shields (6:43.91) and Lucy Dye (7:16.66) finished in seventh and ninth place respectively.
Boys 1600 meter run
Athens took the top two spots with Alexander Wotschka (4:47.62) winning the event and Matthew Kuhnert (4:47.74) placing just behind him in second. Nelsonville-York’s Noah Loge finished in sixth (5:23.63) while Alexander’s Isaac Payton (5:39.01) and Aiden Hall (5:43.01) placed eighth and ninth respectively.
Girls 4x100 meter relay
River Valley’s group of Kallie Burger, Becka Cadle, Anna Cadle and Hayley Edwards placed first (52.30) while Athens’ team of Alexa Reed, Wynne Dodrill, Bella Sutton and Annamarie Montle placed second (53.53). Alexander’s quartet of Megan Cheadle, Rachel Cheadle, Abby Sanders and Morgan Mitchell placed fourth (55.80)
Boys 4x100 meter relay
The previous TVC record of 44.36 was broken by two different schools as Nelsonville-York’s team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Makhi Williams (43.91) set the new conference record. Meigs finished in second (43.97). Athens’ team of Alex Pero, Leo Martin, Anthony Sutton and Tafari Smith finished in third (44.90) while Alexander’s team of Tyler Brooks, Andrew Nance, Jake Roush and Kyler D’Augustino finished in fourth (47.58).
Girls 400 meter dash
Meigs’ Maggie Musser won the event (1:00.59) while Athens’ Olivia Smart (1:02.76) and Jillian Bourque (1:04.22) finished in second and fourth place respectively. Alexander’s Karah Allison (1:08.94) and Maddy Penrod (1:13.88) finished in seventh and ninth place while Nelsonville-York’s Felisha Hoppstetter placed eighth (1:13.18).
Boys 400 meter dash
Meigs’ Conlee Burnem won the event (52.55) while Athens’ Mile Algoud (52.60) and Braedyn Ohmer (53.30) placed second and fourth. Nelsonville-York’s Kaden McWilliams (55.32) and Kadin Domino (59.47) finished in fifth and 10th place respectively. Alexander’s Tyler Wallace finished in ninth (58.59).
Girls 300 meter hurdles
River Valley’s Becka Cadle won the event (50.56) while Athens’ Alexa Reed (51.44) and Adelaide Littell (52.71) rounded out the top three. Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken placed fourth (54.37) while Alexander’s Megan Cheadle (54.77) and Elyse Atha (57.37) placed fifth and eighth.
Boys 300 meter hurdles
Athens’ Lucas Anglin took home the top spot (41.69) while Nelsonville-York’s Trent Morrissey (42.98) finished in second. Athens’ Jamil Burden (45.11), Nelsonville-York’s A.J. Stone (46.96) and Alexander’s Jake Roush (47.44) placed sixth through eighth.
Girls 800 meter run
Athens’ Sophia Szolosi (2:22.91) and Landis Corrigan (2:33.40) took home the top two spots. Alexander’s Paige Ashcraft (2:48.87) and Meena Juedes (2:49.00) placed fifth and sixth.
Boys 800 meter run
Athens’ Alexander Wotschka (2:07.71) and Matthew Kuhnert (2:11.72) placed first and third respectively. Nelsonville-York’s Javier Garcia finished in second (2:10.37). Alexander’s Isaac Payton (2:31.50) and Aiden Hall (2:47.05) finished in 10th and 12th place respectively.
Girls 200 meter dash
Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey took the first place spot (27.33) while Athens’ Bella Sutton (27.80) and Jillian Bourque (28.17) placed third and fifth respectively. Alexander’s Abby Sanders (30.50) and Macie Hubbard (31.69) placed ninth and 11th. Nelsonville-York’s Ashlynn Molihan finished in 13th (32.27).
Boys 200 meter dash
Nelsonville-York’s Makhi Williams won the event (22.96) while Landen Inman (23.79) finished in fifth. Athens’ Anthony Sutton (23.10) and Mile Algoud (23.72) placed second and fourth. Alexander’s Andrew Nance (25.42) and Tyler Wallace (26.04) placed ninth and 10th.
Girls 3200 meter run
Athens’ Samantha Layton took home the top spot with a time of 13:05.20 while Kate Kotses (14:11.73) finished in fifth for the Bulldogs. Alexander’s Leah Esselburn (13:40.01) placed fifth.
Boys 3200 meter run
Vinton County’s Sam Boyd won the event (10:23.32) while Athens’ Abe Wooster (11:17.11) and Prem Koshal (11:39.56) finished in third and fourth respectively. Nelsonville-York’s Jeff McLaughlin (11:58.15) placed fifth.
Girls 4x400 meter relay
Athens’ group of Charlotte Myers, Adelaide Littell, Jillian Bourque and Olivia Smart won the event with a time of 4:20.27. Nelsonville-York’s team of Paisley Stalder, Chloee Vohlken, Selene Sagage and Felisha Hoppstetter (4:55.11) placed third while Alexander’s quartet of Meena Juedes, Maddy Penrod, Madelyn Brooks and Karah Allison (5:02.26) placed fourth.
Boys 4x400 meter relay
Athens’ group of Mile Algoud, Jamil Burden, Braedyn Ohmer and Lucas Anglin (3:38.64) barely edged out Nelsonville-York’s team of Javier Garcia, Trent Morrissey, Caeleb Layton and Hudson Stalder (3:38.82) for the win.
Girls discus throw
Vinton County’s Olivia Schroeder (97-09) won the event while Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin (92-09) placed second. Alexander’s Monica Thompson (91-10) and Macie Hubbard (76-07) placed third and sixth respectively. Athens’ Malia Howell (86-06) and A.J. Knapp (57-04) placed fourth and 12th. Nelsonville-York’s Cali Papineau (74-05) placed eighth.
Boys discus throw
Vinton County’s Will Adkins (121-02) won the event. Nelsonville-York’s Caeleb Layton (111-00) and Jaron Layton (86-08) placed third and eighth respectively. Athens’ Ryan Bentley (94-00) and Ryan Mathena (92-07) placed sixth and seventh while Alexander’s Tyler Brooks (60-00) placed ninth.
Girls high jump
Athens’ Abby Stroh (4-08.00) won the event. Alexander’s Paige Ashcraft (4-02.00) and Nelsonville-York’s Charlie Fisk (4-00.00) placed fifth and sixth respectively.
Boys high jump
Meigs’ Braylon Harrison (6-02.00) edged out Alexander’s Kyler D’Augustino (5-10.00) to grab the title. Nelsonville-York’s A.J. Stone (5-04.00) and Thatcher Smith (5-00.00) placed fourth and eight. Athens’ Kaiden Bycofski (5-02.00) and Timothy Chesser (5-00.00) placed sixth and seventh.
Girls long jump
Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey (15-02.00) won the event. Athens’ Abby Stroh (14-05.50) and Rachel Prange (13-09.00) placed fourth and seventh. Alexander’s Megan Cheadle (14-00.00) and Abby Sanders (13-00.25) placed sixth and 11th. Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken (13-04.50) and Paisley Stalder (13-02.00) placed ninth and 10th.
Boys long jump
Alexander’s Kyler D’Augustino (21-05.50) took home the crown. Nelsonville-York’s Landen Inman (20-09.00) and MaCalob Pickett (15-05.00) placed third and ninth. Athens’ Alex Pero (18-10.00) and Timothy Chesser (18-06.00) placed fifth and sixth.
Girls shot put
Vinton County’s Emma Leaming (31-02.00) won the event while Nelsonville-York’s Kyleigh Warren (30-03.00) and Athens’ Malia Howell (27-07.00) rounded out the top three. Athens’ A.J. Knapp (26-06.00) and Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin (26-04.00) placed fifth and sixth. Alexander’s Kayleigh Ferraro (20-05.00) and Olivia Dorst (20-05.00) were tied for 12th.
Boys shot put
Vinton County’s Will Adkins (43-00.00) won the event. Nelsonville-York’s Will Odenthal (38-00.00) and Grady Carlson (34-10.00) placed third and fifth. Athens’ Braylon Bacon (37-09.00) and Ryan Bentley (34-07.00) placed fourth and sixth. Alexander’s Alex Norris (32-03.00) placed eighth.
Girls Pole Vault
Athens’ Annamarie Montle (11-00.00) won the event while Ruby Krisher (9-00.00) placed third.
Boys Pole Vault
River Valley’s Andrew Huck (12-06.00) won the event while Nelsonville-York’s Drew Douglas (10-06.00) placed second. The Buckeyes’ MaCalob Pickett (8-00.00) finished in seventh.
TVC-Hocking results
Girls 4x800 meter relay
Federal Hocking’s team of Ava Tolson, Isabella McVey, Emma Lucas and Olivia Amlin placed first with a time of 11:36.41.
Boys 4x800 meter relay
Belpre’s team of Nick Diaz, Marco Cebolla, Carter Norman and Blake Rodgers placed first (8:45.38) while Federal Hocking’s group of Devin Russell, Kelly Artiga, Isaac Watkins and Evan McPherson finished in fourth (10:49.66).
Girls 100 meter hurdles
Eastern’s Addi Well finished in first (18.77), edging out Trimble’s Rilynn Fouts (18.81) and Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker (19.00).
Boys 110 meter hurdles
South Gallia’s Judah Creemens placed first (16.75), beating out Trimble’s Blake Stanley (17.08).
Girls 100 meter dash
Trimble’s Jaylee Orsborne won the event with a time of 13.22 while Rilynn Fouts placed fourth (14.07). Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker (14.47) and Emma Amlin (15.45) placed seventh and 10th.
Boys 100 meter dash
Trimble’s Beau Burba (11.46) and Tyler Hill (11.93) took the top two spots.
Girls 4x200 meter relay
Federal Hocking’s team of Stella Gilcher, Addison Joy, Kara Jarvis and Juni Ballew won the event with a time of 1:59.60.
Boys 4x200 meter relay
Trimble’s team of Beau Burba, Brandon Burdette, Tyler Hill and Blake Stanley won the event with a time of 1:37.26. Federal Hocking’s group of Evan Hill, Levi Christopher, Izekiel Linscott and Cameron Joy finished sixth (1:54.31).
Girls 1600 meter run
Eastern’s Erica Durst (5:25.35) won the event while Federal Hocking’s Olivia Amlin (6:21.71) and Ava Tolson (7:03.37) finished second and seventh.
Boys 1600 meter run
Belpre’s Blake Rodgers won the event with a time of 4:27.46). Federal Hocking’s Devin Russell (5:18.27) and Kelly Artiga (6:11.79) finished in sixth and eighth.
Girls 4x100 meter relay
Waterford’s team of Kendall Sury, Madison Hiener, Ryleigh Rutter and Payge Lane (55.70) while Federal Hocking’s group of Stella Gilcher, Isabella McVey and Addison Joy and Emma Amlin (57.93) finished third.
Boys 4x100 meter relay
Trimble’s team of Beau Burba, Brandon Burdette, Tyler Hill and Blake Stanley finished in first with a time of 47.49. Federal Hocking’s group of Evan Hill, Levi Christopher, Izekiel Linscott and Cameron Joy (55.19) placed fifth.
Girls 400 meter dash
Waterford’s Kendall Sury (1:02.89) finished in first while Federal Hocking’s Kara Jarvis (1:06.20) placed third.
Boys 400 meter dash
Belpre’s Carter Norman finished in first with a time of 53.68. Federal Hocking’s Kelly Artiga (1:17.44) and Isaac Watkins (1:19.03) finished 10th and 11th.
Girls 300 meter hurdles
South Gallia’s Gracyn Cremeens won the event with a time of 3.70, outlasting Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker (56.62) and Trimble’s Rilynn Fouts (57.14).
Boys 300 meter hurdles
South Gallia’s Layne Wright (44.63), edging out Trimble’s Blake Stanley (44.82).
Girls 800 meter run
Eastern’s Erica Durst won the event with a time of 2:28.17. Federal Hocking’s Olivia Amlin (2:46.84) and Isabella McVey (3:01.25) placed third and ninth.
Boys 800 meter run
Belpre’s Carter Norman (2:05.49) placed first, edging out Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson (2:06.28). The Lancers’ Devin Russell (2:30.20) placed seventh.
Girls 200 meter dash
Trimble’s Jaylee Orsborne placed first with a time of 27.33 while Rilynn Fouts (29.68) placed sixth. Federal Hocking’s Addison Joy (28.65) and Kara Jarvis (30.13) placed third and eighth respectively.
Boys 200 meter dash
Trimble’s Beau Burba (23.28) won the event while Tyler Hill (24.73) placed third.
Girls 3200 meter run
Waterford’s Averi Schwendeman (14:07.31) placed first while Federal Hocking’s Ava Tolson (15:18.24) and Emma Lucas (15:20.33) placed third and fourth.
Boys 3200 meter run
Belpre’s Blake Rodgers set a new TVC record with a time of 9:31.08, breaking the previous record of 9:38.20, set by Federal Hocking’s Ron Dunfee back in 1973.
Girls 4x400 meter relay
Eastern’s group of Lily Simpson, Addi Well, Erica Durst and Kayla Sellers (4:35.65) finished first while Federal Hocking’s team of Kara Jarvis, Addison Joy, Juni Ballew and Olivia Amlin (4:39.65) placed second.
Boys 4x400 meter relay
Belpre’s team of Marco Cebolla, Nick Diaz, Carter Norman and Aedan Mullins (3:43.24) placed first while Federal Hocking’s group of Cameron Joy, Izekiel Linscott, Evan Hill and Evan McPherson (4:25.42) placed fourth.
Girls discus throw
South Gallia’s Ryleigh Halley (119-05) placed first. Federal Hocking’s Abigail Householder (75-06) and Sydney Knisley (53-07) placed fifth and eighth.
Boys discus throw
Belpre’s Loudon Wolfe (126-04) won the event. Trimble’s Brayden Brown (102-06) and Tyler Jordan (96-01) placed fourth and eighth. Federal Hocking’s Cameron Terrel (79-00) and Joe Householder (66-04) placed ninth and 11th.
Girls high jump
Federal Hocking’s Juni Ballew (5-00.00) won the event while Ava Tolson (4-02.00) placed fifth.
Boys high jump
South Gallia’s Levi Wolford (6-00.00) placed first while Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy (5-04.00) finished in third.
Girls long jump
Waterford’s Kendall Sury (16-00.50) won the event while Federal Hocking’s Juni Ballew (14.03.50) and Takira Walker (13-09.00) placed third and fifth.
Boys long jump
South Gallia’s Levi Wolford (20-01.00) won the event while Federal Hocking’s Evan Hill (15-10.00) and Levi Christopher (13-07.00) placed fifth and seventh.
Girls shot put
South Gallia’s Ryleigh Halley (32-08.00) won the event. Federal Hocking’s Abigail Householder (23-00.00) and Elizabeth Artiga (18-11.00) placed seventh and 11th.
Boys shot put
Belpre’s Loudon Wolfe (43-06.00) won the event. Trimble’s Brayden Brown (35-03.00) and Tyler Jordan (31-03.00) placed sixth and ninth. Federal Hocking’s Joe Householder (29-03.00) and Thomas Schwarzel (25-05.00) placed 10th and 12th.
Girls pole vault
Federal Hocking’s Stella Gilcher (9-06.00) won the event while Emma Amlin (6-00.00) placed fourth.
Boys pole vault
Waterford’s Brenner Schwendeman won the event (11-00.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.