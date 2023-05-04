Behind a gem on the mound from Landon Wheatley, Athens’ baseball picked up another Tri-Valley Conference win, this time a 10-0 rout of River Valley in five innings. The Bulldogs used a seven-run third inning to blow this one wide open on the road.
The senior only allowed one hit over five innings, striking out eight while only allowing one walk. At the plate, Wheatley would go 1-1 with a run, drawing two walks in the process.
Justin Bennett led all Athens hitters with a 2-3 day, grabbing an RBI and a run scored in the win. Easton Nuzum and Luke Brandes also collected a hit each. Brandes also had two RBIs and a run scored. Dawson Kennedy also added an RBI.
Following two scoreless frames from both sides, the Bulldogs finally broke through in the third. David Sharp would open up the inning with a walk, later being driven in on a single from Bennett. A few batters later, Brandes doubled to center field, scoring a pair of runs.
From there, Athens just had to let the Raiders make mistakes. Two walks and a hit by pitch brought in the fourth run of the inning. Carter Wharton struck out to end the inning, but that was after three different passed balls during the at-bat that scored three more, making it a 7-0 game after three.
The Bulldogs halted scoring for a little bit but were able to do enough in the fifth to push it over the mercy rule threshold. Three free bases and a pair of errors from River Valley would make it a nine-run game before Athens ever recorded an out. One more mistake from the Raiders, a hit by pitch, later in the frame would bring home the final run of the game.
Wheatley would then send the Raiders down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.