The Athens Bulldogs tennis team went 2-1 over the past week as they traveled all over Southeastern Ohio to compete. After falling to Lancaster last Monday, they bounced back with wins against Jackson and Unioto.
Loss at Lancaster
Going up against a tough Lancaster squad, the Bulldogs were eventually swept 5-0 in the afternoon.
Athens’ No. 1 singles player, Luke Frost, fell in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 3-10). Charlie Kohn fell 3-6, 3-6 in the No. 2 singles match while Sam Kim fell 0-6, 0-6 in the No. 3 singles spot.
The first doubles team of Jay Choi and Zach Barsamian fell 2-6, 6-4, 6-10. The second doubles team of Jackson Owens and Eli McCarthy lost by a score of 2-6, 7-5, 8-10.
Win at Jackson
After a tough outing on Monday, Athens completely bounced back on Wednesday, sweeping Jackson 5-0 by the end of the match.
Frost came back with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win in the No. 1 singles match. Kohn and Kim each swept their match, winning (6-0, 6-0) and (6-1, 6-0) in the process.
For doubles, Choi and Barsamian won 6-3, 6-0 while Owens and McCarthy swept 6-0, 6-0.
Win at Unioto
Athens grabbed their second win of the week on Saturday with a 3-2 nail-bitter over Unioto.
They secured wins in all three singles matches while dropping both doubles matchups.
Frost won 6-3, 6-1. Kohn won by a score of 6-2, 7-5 while Kim grabbed a 6-0, 6-1 win.
In doubles, Choi and Barsamian lost in three sets, falling 2-6, 6-3, 3-6. Owens and McCarthy fell by scores of 7-5, 4-6, 8-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.