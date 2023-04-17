Athens’ tennis went through an utterly dominant stretch over the past week, sweeping all of their three opponents, two of them coming on the road. They grabbed 5-0 wins over Gallia Academy, Chillicothe and Zanesville.
Win at Gallia Academy
Athens kicked off their dominant week with a sweep of Gallia Academy.
In the first singles matchup, Luke Frost won by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Charlie Kohn took the second singles matchup with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Sam Kim also swept his opponent 6-0, 6-0 to secure the singles sweep.
In doubles action, Jay Choi and Zach Barsamian took the No. 1 matchup by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Jackson Owens and Eli McCarthy took the second doubles matchup 6-0, 6-0. In all, Athens only dropped two games combined in the win.
Win vs Chillicothe
In their only home match of the week, Athens swept Chillicothe 5-0 as a team on Wednesday.
Frost didn’t sweep the No. 1 singles match like he did on Monday but the senior still grabbed a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win for the Bulldogs. Kohn would also win in straight sets in the No. 2 spot. Kim would complete the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
In doubles, Choi and Barsamian combined for a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 1 matchup. Owens and McCarthy would sweep 6-0, 6-0 in the second doubles match to secure another team sweep.
Win at Zanesville
Athens completed their winning week with another sweep, this time at Zanesville High School on the road.
Frost took the first singles matchup with a 6-1, 6-1 win. Kohn would then secure a win in the second singles spot, winning 6-1, 6-1. With Kim out of action on the day, Owens stepped into the thirds singles spot and didn’t miss a beat, winning his match 6-1, 6-0.
Choi and Barsamian won 6-0, 6-1 in the first doubles action. With Owens moved to singles action, Alex Hina made his varsity debut in the second doubles action, combining with McCarthy for a 6-0, 6-0 win. The victory secured the undefeated week for Athens.
