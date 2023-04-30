WELLSTON — The Athens High School boys and girls track and field teams, along with the Trimble High School boys team, traveled to compete in the Golden Rocket Invitational held Saturday at Wellston High School.
Both Unioto High School (Chillicothe) boys and girls teams placed first in the team rankings with 223 points and 174 points respectively.
On the girls’ side, Unioto was followed by Wellston, second; Athens, third; Miller, fourth and Athens B, fifth.
On the boys’ side, Unioto was followed by Piketon, second; Athens, third; Wellston, fourth; Miller, fifth; Trimble, sixth; Piketon B, seventh; and Athens B, eighth.
On the girls’ side in the 800-meter relay, Wellston — Haley McGuire, Rylee Leach, Sadie Leach and Stephanie McGuire — placed first with a time of 12:14.08. Unioto — Tessa Cottrill, Isabella Fox, Ella Pelfrey and Alexa West — placed second with a time of 12:17.14.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Athens’ Eva Riley was first (18.81 seconds); Unioto’s Magnolia Holbert was second (19.56) and Wellston’s Hannah Petersen placed third (19.66).
In the 100-meter dash, Wellston’s Haley Corvin was first (14.06), and Unioto’s Hannah Kempton and Grace McBee was second (14.07) and third (14.10), respectively.
In the 200-meter relay, Unioto — Hannah Kempton, Alexa West, Ella Cutright and Jaelyn Himes — was first (1:59.24).
In the 1,600-meter run, Athens’ Josephine Bertuna and Kate Kotses were first (6:04.82) and second (6:18.13), respectively. Athens B’s Rachel Prange was third (6:26.71).
In the 100-meter relay, Unioto — Grace McBee, Hannah Kempton, Autumn Stanger and Alexis Book — placed first (54.33), while Athens — Jillian Bourque, Eva Riley, Raquel De Abreu and Iris Cooke — placed second (56.54).
In the 400-meter dash, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed first (1:03.64) and Unioto’s Addison Mohad and Alexa West placed second (1:05.89) and third (1:09.82), respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens’ Jillian Bourque was first (53.28), Wellston’s Sheyenne Landis, second (57.06) and Unioto’s Magnolia Holbert, third (57.07).
In the 800-meter run, Wellston’s Stephanie McGuire and Sadie Leach placed first (2:49.57) and second (2:57.29), respectively. Unioto’s Tessa Cottrill placed third (3:01.95).
In the 200-meter dash, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey and Haley Corvin placed first (28.38) and third (30.01), respectively. Unioto’s Alexis Book placed second (28.50).
In the 3,200-meter run, Wellston’s Sheyenne Landis and Izzy Leach, placed first (15:20.55) and second (16:57.43), respectively.
In the 400-meter relay, Unioto — Alexa West, Ella Pelfrey, Ella Cutright and Magnolia Holbert — placed first (4:47.95), while Wellston — Stephanie McGuire, Haley McGuire, Sadie Leach and Jenna Bame — placed second (5:13.76).
In the high jump, Unioto’s Alexis Book placed first with a height of 4 feet 10 inches, tying the invitational record. Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed second (4 feet 8 inches) and Unioto’s Grace McBee placed third (4 feet 6 inches).
In the long jump, Unioto’s Addison Mohan placed first (15 feet 11.25 inches), Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed second (15 feet 8.50 inches), and Miller’s Stormy Mauller placed third (14 feet 11.25 inches).
In the discus throw, Unioto’s Maya Free and Abby Ooten placed first (72 feet 11 inches) and second (72 feet 3 inches), respectively. Miller’s Heather West placed third (70 feet).
In the shot put, Miller’s Heather West placed first (27 feet 10 inches), Athens’ Malia Howell placed second (27 feet 4 inches) and Unioto’s Abby Ooten placed third (26 feet 8 inches).
In the pole vault, Athens’ Eva Riley placed first (8 feet 6 inches) and Unioto’s Adriaunna Menendez placed second (7 feet).
On the boys’ side, in the 800-meter relay, Piketon — Mason Thacker, Josh Richmond, Andrew Leeth and Nathan Waddell — placed first (9:50.35), while Unioto — Alex Castillo, Jaden Hines, Jaxson Smith and Jacob Spect — placed second (10:09.88).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Unioto’s Maddox Fox placed first (16.32), Wellston’s Krace Gill placed second (16.47) and Unioto’s Will Fleck placed third (17.06).
In the 100-meter dash, Trimble’s Beau Burba was first with a time of 11.73 seconds, setting a meat record. Unioto’s Justus Zimmerman was second (12.45) and Miller’s Logan Doughty was third (12.45).
In the 200-meter relay, Unioto — Corbin Demint, Caden Cutright, Jack Winegardner and Maddox Fox — was first (1:36.75). Piketon — Luke Gullion, Grayson Klinker, Connor McGlone and Nathaniel Shrum — placed second (1:41.84) and Miller — Zander Bice, Logan Doughty, Tucker Morgan and Nate Taylor — placed third (1:44.35).
In the 1,600-meter run, Unioto’s Gideon Tennant and Alex Castillo were first (5:03.32) and third (5:29.73), respectively. Athens’ Abe Wooster was second (5:23.90).
In the 100-meter relay, Unioto — Corbin Demint, Alex Mills, Justus Zimmerman and Matt Griffin — placed first (47.19), Wellston — Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson and Krace Gill — placed second (48.51), and Miller — Zander Bice, Nate Taylor, Greg Rasnick and Logan Doughty — placed third, 49.33.
In the 400-meter dash, Unioto’s Kyan Clark and Rowen Lloyd placed first (55.72) and second (57.37), respectively, while Wellston’s Robert Johnson placed third (58.74).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Unioto’s Maddox Fox was first (42.84), Wellston’s Krace Gill was second (43.50) and Piketon’s Grayson Klinker was third (44.11).
In the 800-meter run, Piketon’s Mason Thacker and Josh Richmond placed first (2:20.24) and third (2:31.77), respectively. Unioto’s Jaden Hines placed second (2:27.36).
In the 200-meter dash, Trimble’s Beau Burba placed first (23.25), Unioto’s Maddox Fox placed second (24.25) and Piketon’s Connor McGlone was third (25.33).
In the 3,200-meter run, Unioto’s Seth Ogan and Zack Ooten placed first (10.46.27) and second (11:18.45), respectively. Piketon’s David Hayslip placed third (17:03.98).
In the 400-meter relay, Unioto — Rowen Lloyd, Kyan Clark, Ashton Schumaker and Jacke Winegardener — placed first (3:53.24). Athens — Ledger Free, Damon Farmer, Miles Isaac and Jamil Burden — placed second (4:00.95) and Piketon — Josh Richmond, Nathaniel Shrum, Mason Thacker and Grayson Klinker — placed third (4:08.67).
In the high jump, Unioto’s Caden Cutright placed first (5 feet 4 inches), Piketon’s Andrew Leeth placed second (5 feet 2 inches) and Piketon B’s Drake Beekman placed third (4 feet 8 inches).
In the long jump, Unioto’s Caden Cutright placed first (19 feet 4.5 inches), and Athens’ Timothy Chesser and Ledger Free placed second (18 feet 4.5 inches) and third (17 feet 6.5 inches), respectively.
In the discus throw, Piketon’s Alan Austin placed first (162 feet 6 inches) and Unioto’s Nathan Morrison and Owen May placed second (120 feet 10 inches) and third (116 feet 11 inches), respectively.
In the shot put, Piketon’s Alan Austin placed first (48 feet 2 inches) and Unioto’s Nathan Morrison and Owen May placed second (39 feet 1 inch) and third (37 feet 11 inches), respectively.
In the pole vault, Unioto’s Caden Cutright and Ty Woods placed first (11 feet) and second (8 feet), respectively. Athens’ Ezra Hatch placed third (7 feet).
For more results, visit baumspage.com/track/wellston/2023/2023%20Results.htm .
Athens High School’s track teams will next compete May 5 at the Circleville Invitational at Circleville High School.
Trimble track teams will next compete May 3 at Meigs High School.
The TVC Championship will be held May 10 at Vinton County High School, McArthur.
