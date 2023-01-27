The Athens Wrestling team held their annual John Deno Invitational this past Saturday at Athens High School. Athletes representing 16 schools participated while the Bulldogs and Trimble represented those from Athens County.
Athens ended the event with a third-place finish while the Tomcats finished in 12th place.
106 lbs
Ethan Burkhart of New Lexington finished first. Ty Schmidt of Athens finished in sixth after losing a 15-6 decision to Aiden Douglas of Sandy Valley in the fifth place match.
113 lbs
Branden Boggs of Sandy Valley finished in first, defeating Ashland Blazer’s Troy Gardner in a 2-1 decision.
120 lbs
Jonah McCloskey of Simon Kenton finished first. Athens’ Devon Barnes finished in fourth after going 3-0 in pool play, then falling to Amanda-Clearcreek’s Jacob Durr, being pinned in 57 seconds in the third place match.
126 lbs
Leroy Steagall of Indian Valley finished first. Athens’ Tristin Haas finished in fourth. After a 2-0 record in pool play, the junior fell to Isaac Ratliff of New Lexington 8-4 in the third place matchup.
Xavier Cunningham from Trimble finished in seventh place after defeating Fairfield Union’s Keadyn Castle, pinning him in 2:10.
132 lbs
Indian Valley’s Hunter Albright defeated Athens’ Aristotle Arthur in the championship match, defeating the senior with a 7-0 score.
Athens’ Andrew Llewellyn finished in fourth place, being defeated by New Lexington’s Harrison Ratliff in 32 seconds in the third place match.
138 lbs
Seth Holt of Cabell Midland finished in first place. Trimble’s Mason Hart finished in third. The sophomore defeated Brodie Diss of Sandy Valley 8-4 in the third place match.
Athens’ Anthony Sutton finished in ninth while Damon Farmer and Logan Hosek finished in 13th and 15th respectively.
144 lbs
Athens’ Luke Kaiser took first place after defeating Indian Valley’s Quake Beatty in the finals. The sophomore went 2-0 in pool play before working his way to the finals and grabbing a 13-4 victory.
Noah Vasquez finished in 13th for the Bulldogs.
150 lbs
Amanda-Clearcreek’s Peyton Beavers took first place. Trimble’s Brayden Markin finished in eighth while Athens’ Bobby Wagner, Jackson Broka, Zack Cramer and Zen Olin finished in places 10-13.
157 lbs
Athens’ Isaiah Roberts took first place, defeating Connor Wiseman of Cabell Midland in the finals, pinning him in 5:31. Trimble’s Chase Wooten finished in seventh after pinning Logan’s Simon Cassady in 54 seconds.
165 lbs
Remmington Myers of Indian Valley took home the top spot, defeating New Lexington’s Hunter Rose.
175 lbs
New Lexington’s Sam Longhenry finished in first after a last minute pin of Indian Valley’s Easton Cook. Athens’ Sebastian Grippa finished in sixth while Ledger Free won his seventh place match with a pin.
190 lbs
Nick Giompalo of Cabell Midland took home the first place victory. Athens’ Frank Campbell finished in eighth while Brian Travis finished in 10th place.
215 lbs
Simon Kenton’s Joshua Brophy finished in first place. Edward Thorpe of Athens finished in 10th place.
285 lbs
New Lexington’s Zane Pletcher finished in first place. Athens’ Malikye Peterson defeated Cabell Midland’s Brad Edens 5-1 in the fifth place match. Trimble’s Tyler Jordan finished in 10th while Hunter Montgomery finished in 13th place for the Bulldogs.
