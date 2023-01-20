Trimble traveled on the road on Wednesday and was able to take down a struggling 1-13 Miller squad with a 78-58 victory. A balanced scoring attack from the Tomcats helped propel them to the 20-point victory.
At least four different Trimble athletes scored 16 points in the win. Levi Weber led the team with 20 points on 8-11 shooting. The junior also posted five rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.
Right behind him was Kaden Kempton who finished with 19 points on 9-12 shooting, adding 11 rebounds and three assists on the night.
Michael Clark, usually the three-point specialist on the team, scored 17 despite an 0-9 mark from beyond the arc. He shot 7-11 from two-point range and hit 3-4 free throws. He also led the team defensively with four steals in the win.
Brandon Burdette finished with 16 points on 6-9 shooting while converting on his only shot from deep. The point guard also added five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in the win.
Rounding out scoring for Trimble, and the only starter to not reach double-digits, Cole Wright poured in six points. The junior also added seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
As a whole they outrebounded Miller 37-16 on the night, leading to a litany of second-chance points.
For the Falcons, Austin Perry ended up leading all scorers on the night with 21 points on 9-14 shooting.
