Using a balanced scoring effort, the Athens Bulldogs picked up a 59-40 road victory at Wellston on Tuesday night. Nathan Shadik paced play for the Bulldogs with 15 points on 6-10 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists in the win.
The trio of Landon Wheatley, Levi Neal and Zach Mullins helped compliment Shadik’s play, each adding 11 points on the night.
As a team, Athens shot just under 47% from the field and were an efficient 6-18 from three-point territory in the win. They were also dominant on the boards, out-rebounding the Golden Rockets 36-18 on the night. This lead to 17 second chance points for the Bulldogs. This also allowed the Bulldogs to dominate in the paint, out-scoring Wellston 30-18 in that category.
Athens actually committed more turnovers on the night, 15 to be exact, but that didn’t come back to hurt them in the end.
Even with the clear advantage in so many areas, it was still a tightly contested matchup throughout the night. After the first quarter, the Bulldogs found themselves with a 14-11 lead.
It was much the same in the second frame. Athens gave up the lead to Wellston at one point but was able to recapture it and head into the locker room with a 27-23 advantage.
The script then flipped on its head in the second half. Athens came out of the locker room firing, scoring 18 third quarter points, allowing them to build up a substantial lead.
It wasn’t just because of the offensive effort though, The Bulldogs decided to lock up defensively, holding the Golden Rockets to just six points in the third frame.
Heading into the fourth with a 16-point advantage, Athens seemingly had this one locked up, but one more stout quarter from the defensive side of the ball allowed the Bulldogs to walk away with a much needed win as the regular season winds down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.