With just a few games remaining in the regular season, Nelsonville-York continued their winning ways with a 61-39 victory over Wellston on Tuesday night. Leighton Loge led the Buckeyes with 14 points on 7-8 shooting as the team used a balanced scoring effort to grab the victory.
Although they ended up walking away with an easy victory, it was anything but to start the night. Nelsonville-York (13-7, 7-3 Tri-Valley Conference I) struggled to get anything going in the first quarter, shooting 2-9 as a team from the field. A three-pointer from Andrew Conner and a layup from Loge was all they could muster from the field as they went on to only score six in the opening frame.
Luckily enough for them though, they were able to hold Wellston (6-11, 3-6) to only 10 points, giving them only a four-point disadvantage to work over.
They were able to control most of the Golden Rockets heading through the second quarter, but one was able to break free. Will Briggs scored eight of his team-leading 22 points for Wellston in the second. Other than him, Gunnar Harman was the only other player to score more than two points, pouring in 12 points for the Golden Rockets.
The Buckeyes started to stage their comeback in the second. Thanks to a balanced scoring attack and the team hitting three three-pointers in the quarter, Nelsonville-York was able to storm back and take a 23-21 lead going into the halftime break.
Whatever head coach Blaine Gabriel said in the locker room must’ve worked as the Buckeyes stormed out of the half en route to a 23-point third quarter. Trent Morrissey ended up scoring eight of his 10 total points in the third to help guide Nelsonville-York.
On the flip side, Nelsonville-York’s defense was able to keep active, holding Wellston to nine points in the third and taking a 16-point lead going into the final frame.
The Buckeyes didn’t give up any ground, continuing their offensive onslaught as the Golden Rockets struggled to put together a consistent offense. Briggs tried his absolute best, but him alone was not going to be enough to stage a comeback as the Buckeyes cruised to the 22-point win in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.